Reba McEntire

Super Bowl performer Reba McEntire 'honored' to sing national anthem: ‘Big and historic’

McEntire will join A-list performers Usher, Post Malone at Super Bowl LVIII

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Reba McEntire talks tour and upcoming projects Video

Reba McEntire talks tour and upcoming projects

The country music legend on extending her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour, playing Madison Square Garden for the first time, her new restaurant and lifestyle book.

Country music icon Reba McEntire is kicking off Super Bowl LVIII by singing the national anthem. 

The three-time Grammy winner expressed her gratitude as she prepares to grace the stage next month for the highly anticipated sports event. 

"I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!" McEntire, 68, penned on X.

Reba McEntire

Country music icon Reba McEntire is kicking off Super Bowl LVIII by singing the national anthem. (Getty Images)

The "Fancy" crooner will join a star-studded lineup on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

Performing at the Super Bowl will be a full-circle moment for McEntire. 

McEntire sang "The Star Spangled Banner" 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. 

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire performs on "The Tonight Show" in 1981. (Gene Arias/NBC via Getty Images)

"How I met y'all. I’m still here," she shared on social media with a side-by-side photo of her performance at the rodeo and her Super Bowl poster. 

Rapper Post Malone is slated to follow McEntire’s performance with "America the Beautiful" ahead of the halftime show featuring Usher. Additional pre-game performers include Andra Day, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

McEntire has become a country music legend with more than 30 studio albums that include a variety of hits, such as "Fancy," "Consider Me Gone" and "Does He Love You."

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and received a Kennedy Center honor in 2018. She starred in the Broadway musical "Annie Get Your Gun" and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in the television series "Reba." She also released her latest album "Not That Fancy" and a new book last year, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Reba McEntire

Super Bowl performer Reba McEntire said she is 'honored' to sing the national anthem. (Art Streiber/NBC)

McEntire’s performance marks the second year the NFL has had a country music star perform the "Star Spangled Banner."

In 2023, Chris Stapleton delivered a memorable performance at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. 

Chris Stapleton Super Bowl anthem

Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Meanwhile, McEntire has been preparing for her second season as a vocal coach on "The Voice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

