Super Bowl performer Reba McEntire 'honored' to sing national anthem: ‘Big and historic’

Country music icon Reba McEntire is kicking off Super Bowl LVIII by singing the national anthem.

The three-time Grammy winner expressed her gratitude as she prepares to grace the stage next month for the highly anticipated sports event.



"I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time!" McEntire, 68, penned on X.

The "Fancy" crooner will join a star-studded lineup on Feb. 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Performing at the Super Bowl will be a full-circle moment for McEntire.

McEntire sang "The Star Spangled Banner" 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

"How I met y'all. I’m still here," she shared on social media with a side-by-side photo of her performance at the rodeo and her Super Bowl poster.

Rapper Post Malone is slated to follow McEntire’s performance with "America the Beautiful" ahead of the halftime show featuring Usher. Additional pre-game performers include Andra Day, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

McEntire has become a country music legend with more than 30 studio albums that include a variety of hits, such as "Fancy," "Consider Me Gone" and "Does He Love You."

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011 and received a Kennedy Center honor in 2018. She starred in the Broadway musical "Annie Get Your Gun" and earned a Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in the television series "Reba." She also released her latest album "Not That Fancy" and a new book last year, which became a New York Times bestseller.

McEntire’s performance marks the second year the NFL has had a country music star perform the "Star Spangled Banner."



In 2023, Chris Stapleton delivered a memorable performance at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Meanwhile, McEntire has been preparing for her second season as a vocal coach on "The Voice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.