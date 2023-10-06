Expand / Collapse search
Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire's road to Queen of Country: 'Voice' coach's Oklahoma ranch beginnings to overcoming tragic loss

Reba McEntire joins the 'Voice' as a coach for the fall 2023 season

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Reba McEntire talks tour and upcoming projects

Reba McEntire talks tour and upcoming projects

The country music legend on extending her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour, playing Madison Square Garden for the first time, her new restaurant and lifestyle book.

Reba McEntire is gearing up to join the "Voice" as a coach for the fall 2023 season. 

The Queen of Country has had an impressive music career that spans decades. McEntire has three Grammy Awards, she's won CMA female vocalist of the year four times, and in 2018, she received the Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Earlier this year, McEntire also released her first cookbook in over two decades, "Not That Fancy," which showcases recipes and stories from her life.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire has had a long, successful career in the country music industry. (Art Streiber/NBC)

As she gets ready to take over for Blake Shelton on the reality singing competition show, here's a look at some facts you might not know about the legendary country music singer.

REBA MCENTIRE REVEALS WHY SHE PERFORMED IN ‘BEER JOINTS AND HONKY TONKS’ AT 13 YEARS OLD

Reba McEntire "Voice"

Reba McEntire joins the "Voice" as a coach in fall 2023. (Tyler Golden/NBC)

Ranch life plus ‘playing beer joints and honky-tonks’

Reba grew up on an 8,000-acre cattle ranch in Oklahoma. She frequently went on rodeo trips with her father, Clark McEntire, who was a champion calf roper.

Reba McEntire "America's Got Talent"

Reba McEntire was raised on a large cattle ranch in Oklahoma. (Gilbert Flores/Variety)

"Daddy was world-champion steer roper three years. Grandpap was a world-champion steer roper," McEntire told CMT in 2011. "So we had champions in our family, and I consider my mama a champion for just putting up with all four of us kids."

According to E! News, a young McEntire was taking driving lessons on her family's ranch at just 5 years old. She helped her dad drive their truck while he pushed hay off the back to feed the cattle on the ranch.

McEntire has also been performing since she was a child, and always with the support of her beloved "mama." 

"It was mama who encouraged us kids to sing, taught us how to sing, took us to our singing jobs," she told fellow country superstar Garth Brooks on TalkShopLive. "Thirteen years old playing beer joints and honky-tonks, Peg, Susie and I getting up there and singing." 

‘Needed to land’

Reba followed her father's rodeo footsteps and fell in love with barrel racing. Participants use their horses to attempt to complete a clover-leaf pattern around barrels as fast as possible.

In 2011, McEntire revealed that her father was not sold on her future as a barrel racer and encouraged her to quit.

Reba McEntire 1985

Reba McEntire in 1985. (CBS)

Clark encouraged Reba to pursue singing, which at first, she revealed hurt her feelings before she tried it out. However, she later realized that she had a talent that was going to open new doors for her.

"When I got good attention from the singing," McEntire told CMT in 2011. "I knew that was probably where I needed to land."

Country music career

It wasn't until 1974 that Reba got her big break. McEntire was hired to sing the national anthem at the National Rodeo in Oklahoma City. The performer caught Red Steagall's attention, which led to her being signed to Mercury Records.

Reba McEntire onstage

Reba McEntire got her big break in 1974. (Beth Gwinn/Getty Images)

In 2007, Reba and Red reconnected and recorded "Here We Go Again" together.

Red Steagall

Red Steagall discovered Reba in 1974. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

‘For My Broken Heart’

As McEntire's career continued to flourish, she suffered a tragic loss in 1991. 

While on tour, one of two private, chartered jets that were carrying members of her band crashed near San Diego, California. Eight of her band members did not survive the crash, as well as the pilot and co-pilot.

Reba McEntire 63rd Academy Awards

Reba McEntire, who lost most of her band in a tragic plane accident in 1991, sang "I'm Checkin' Out" at the 63rd Academy Awards. (Getty Images)

"She was very close to all of them," Reba's spokesperson said at the time, according to E! News. "Some of them had been with her for years. Reba is totally devastated by this. It's like losing part of your family."

Days after the crash, McEntire put on a brave face and took the stage at the 63rd Academy Awards. She released her album, "For My Broken Heart," later that year, which she dedicated to those who passed away in the tragic accident.

‘Reba’

In 1990, McEntire made her acting debut in "Tremors." She starred alongside Kevin Bacon in the film.

Reba McEntire 2002

Reba McEntire's sitcom "Reba" was on air from 2001-2007. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Fast-foward to 2001, "Reba" hit the small screen. According to E! News, the show was pitched to McEntire to be named "Sally," but she told producers that fans would respond better to the sitcom if it was named after her.

The show originally ran for six seasons on The CW, previously known as The WB, and was on air until 2007.

Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire appear on the set of "Reba" on Feb. 15, 2005. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In January, McEntire got real about whether she'll return to her role as a single mom who works too hard.

Reba and Rex Linn

McEntire currently stars on the ABC drama "Big Sky" alongside boyfriend Rex Linn. (Michael Moriatis/ABC via Getty Images)

"We talked about that a lot," McEntire told "E! News," speaking about her and former "Reba" co-star Melissa Peterman. "I don't think that's ever going to come to fruition, but maybe one of these days."

McEntire hasn't left the scripted TV space entirely though, as she currently stars on the ABC drama "Big Sky" alongside boyfriend Rex Linn.

‘A gift from God’

Reba has a very close bond with her only son, Shelby Blackstock, whom she welcomed with her now ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock, in 1990. Narvel is also dad to Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson.

In October of last year, McEntire spoke to People magazine about how she wanted Shelby to grow up humble, despite being raised in a wealthy lifestyle.

Shelby and Reba

Country singer Reba McEntire welcomed her only child, son Shelby, in 1990. (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

"When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win," Reba told the outlet at the time. "He wouldn't have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"

It seems McEntire’s hard work has paid off. She notes people have told her they "would never know (he) had been blessed with the life he was given" had they not already known he was the country legend’s son.

"I'm very proud of him," McEntire said. "He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too."

Reba and baby Shelby

Reba is "proud" of the man Shelby grew up to be. (Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Despite all of her success, McEntire says welcoming Shelby changed her life for the better, opening her eyes to what is important in life and giving her a deeper purpose.

"Shelby is a gift from God to me," she said. "We're very close. I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore."

Reba and son Shelby in 2018

Reba McEntire and her son Shelby Blackstock attended the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala in October 2018. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chart-topping success and latest role

McEntire has nothing short of a very impressive career. On the music side, she has released 13 No. 1 albums in the span of her career of over 40 years.

In 2017, her official website announced that the singer-songwriter held the record for the most No. 1 country albums among women.

What's more, the country artist also has held a chart-topping album in each of the last four decades.

Reb McEntire close up in green dress

Reba McEntire's successful career spans over four decades. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

In 2017, McEntire's "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope" debuted at No. 1 across both Billboard's country and Christian/gospel charts.

In 2020, the celebrated singer announced she would be returning to her original label home, Universal Music Group Nashville, where she spent the first 32 years of her career.

Now, Reba is gearing up to join the "Voice" as a coach after previously turning down the opportunity. 

Carson Daly, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend in a promo shoot

Coaches on season 24 of the "Voice" include Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and John Legend. (Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

In 2020, the musician went on "Watch What Happens Live" and shared she initially turned down the role that ultimately went to Blake Shelton.

"It is very true," she said. "It was a very popular show in Holland, I'm pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that,' because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or ‘Go find another job’ or ‘Hope you like your nighttime job.’ I couldn't do that day in and day out. I just couldn't do it. So I did pass on it." 

Even though she originally passed on the coach role, McEntire still appeared in the first season of "The Voice" as a mentor to Team Blake and has subsequently appeared as a celebrity mentor over the years.

At the time, the star noted that after seeing the show, she may have overestimated how much negativity she would have had to dish out. 

"Oh sure! I mean, after you see a very successful show that's been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah!" McEntire said on "Watch What Happens Live." "I'm like shoot, I should have done that."

