Reba McEntire's road to Queen of Country: 'Voice' coach's Oklahoma ranch beginnings to overcoming tragic loss

Reba McEntire is gearing up to join the "Voice" as a coach for the fall 2023 season.

The Queen of Country has had an impressive music career that spans decades. McEntire has three Grammy Awards, she's won CMA female vocalist of the year four times, and in 2018, she received the Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Earlier this year, McEntire also released her first cookbook in over two decades, "Not That Fancy," which showcases recipes and stories from her life.

As she gets ready to take over for Blake Shelton on the reality singing competition show, here's a look at some facts you might not know about the legendary country music singer.

Ranch life plus ‘playing beer joints and honky-tonks’

Reba grew up on an 8,000-acre cattle ranch in Oklahoma. She frequently went on rodeo trips with her father, Clark McEntire, who was a champion calf roper.

"Daddy was world-champion steer roper three years. Grandpap was a world-champion steer roper," McEntire told CMT in 2011. "So we had champions in our family, and I consider my mama a champion for just putting up with all four of us kids."

According to E! News, a young McEntire was taking driving lessons on her family's ranch at just 5 years old. She helped her dad drive their truck while he pushed hay off the back to feed the cattle on the ranch.

McEntire has also been performing since she was a child, and always with the support of her beloved "mama."

"It was mama who encouraged us kids to sing, taught us how to sing, took us to our singing jobs," she told fellow country superstar Garth Brooks on TalkShopLive. "Thirteen years old playing beer joints and honky-tonks, Peg, Susie and I getting up there and singing."

‘Needed to land’

Reba followed her father's rodeo footsteps and fell in love with barrel racing. Participants use their horses to attempt to complete a clover-leaf pattern around barrels as fast as possible.

In 2011, McEntire revealed that her father was not sold on her future as a barrel racer and encouraged her to quit.

Clark encouraged Reba to pursue singing, which at first, she revealed hurt her feelings before she tried it out. However, she later realized that she had a talent that was going to open new doors for her.

"When I got good attention from the singing," McEntire told CMT in 2011. "I knew that was probably where I needed to land."

Country music career

It wasn't until 1974 that Reba got her big break. McEntire was hired to sing the national anthem at the National Rodeo in Oklahoma City. The performer caught Red Steagall's attention, which led to her being signed to Mercury Records.

In 2007, Reba and Red reconnected and recorded "Here We Go Again" together.

‘For My Broken Heart’

As McEntire's career continued to flourish, she suffered a tragic loss in 1991.

While on tour, one of two private, chartered jets that were carrying members of her band crashed near San Diego, California. Eight of her band members did not survive the crash, as well as the pilot and co-pilot.

"She was very close to all of them," Reba's spokesperson said at the time, according to E! News. "Some of them had been with her for years. Reba is totally devastated by this. It's like losing part of your family."

Days after the crash, McEntire put on a brave face and took the stage at the 63rd Academy Awards. She released her album, "For My Broken Heart," later that year, which she dedicated to those who passed away in the tragic accident.

‘Reba’

In 1990, McEntire made her acting debut in "Tremors." She starred alongside Kevin Bacon in the film.

Fast-foward to 2001, "Reba" hit the small screen. According to E! News, the show was pitched to McEntire to be named "Sally," but she told producers that fans would respond better to the sitcom if it was named after her.

The show originally ran for six seasons on The CW, previously known as The WB, and was on air until 2007.

In January, McEntire got real about whether she'll return to her role as a single mom who works too hard.

"We talked about that a lot," McEntire told "E! News," speaking about her and former "Reba" co-star Melissa Peterman. "I don't think that's ever going to come to fruition, but maybe one of these days."

McEntire hasn't left the scripted TV space entirely though, as she currently stars on the ABC drama "Big Sky" alongside boyfriend Rex Linn.

‘A gift from God’

Reba has a very close bond with her only son, Shelby Blackstock, whom she welcomed with her now ex-husband, Narvel Blackstock, in 1990. Narvel is also dad to Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson.

In October of last year, McEntire spoke to People magazine about how she wanted Shelby to grow up humble, despite being raised in a wealthy lifestyle.

"When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win," Reba told the outlet at the time. "He wouldn't have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"

It seems McEntire’s hard work has paid off. She notes people have told her they "would never know (he) had been blessed with the life he was given" had they not already known he was the country legend’s son.

"I'm very proud of him," McEntire said. "He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too."

Despite all of her success, McEntire says welcoming Shelby changed her life for the better, opening her eyes to what is important in life and giving her a deeper purpose.

"Shelby is a gift from God to me," she said. "We're very close. I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore."

Chart-topping success and latest role

McEntire has nothing short of a very impressive career. On the music side, she has released 13 No. 1 albums in the span of her career of over 40 years.

In 2017, her official website announced that the singer-songwriter held the record for the most No. 1 country albums among women.

What's more, the country artist also has held a chart-topping album in each of the last four decades.

In 2017, McEntire's "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope" debuted at No. 1 across both Billboard's country and Christian/gospel charts.

In 2020, the celebrated singer announced she would be returning to her original label home, Universal Music Group Nashville, where she spent the first 32 years of her career.

Now, Reba is gearing up to join the "Voice" as a coach after previously turning down the opportunity.

In 2020, the musician went on "Watch What Happens Live" and shared she initially turned down the role that ultimately went to Blake Shelton.

"It is very true," she said. "It was a very popular show in Holland, I'm pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that,' because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or ‘Go find another job’ or ‘Hope you like your nighttime job.’ I couldn't do that day in and day out. I just couldn't do it. So I did pass on it."

Even though she originally passed on the coach role, McEntire still appeared in the first season of "The Voice" as a mentor to Team Blake and has subsequently appeared as a celebrity mentor over the years.

At the time, the star noted that after seeing the show, she may have overestimated how much negativity she would have had to dish out.

"Oh sure! I mean, after you see a very successful show that's been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah!" McEntire said on "Watch What Happens Live." "I'm like shoot, I should have done that."