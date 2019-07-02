Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

In Court
Published

Sundance co-founder gets at least 6 years in sex abuse case

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 2Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for July 2 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

A filmmaker who co-founded the Sundance Film Festival and produced a movie whose lead actress won an Oscar in the mid-1980s has been sentenced to at least six years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child.

Judge Roger Griffin recommended the parole board keep Sterling Van Wagenen in prison longer than the minimum six years. His sentence is six years to life in prison.

Van Wagenen didn't apologize because he said it would be "meaningless," but said he feels the consequences of his actions deeply.

Prosecutors say the 72-year-old Van Wagenen touched a young girl on two occasions between 2013 and 2015.

He co-founded a film festival with Robert Redford that became the Sundance Film Festival but hasn't been with the organization for over 20 years.