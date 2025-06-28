'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown sizzles in tiny string bikini during beach getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Stranger Things" star Milllie Bobby Brown turned up the heat while enjoying a day at the beach.

On Friday, the 21-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a trio of photos showing off her toned physique in a skimpy string bikini.

Brown's paisley blue and green two-piece featured an embroidered triangle top with white lace ruffled trim and a gold pendant that hung from the beaded center string.

The U.K. native rocked a golden tan as she posed by the shoreline with her hands on her head.

Brown accessorized with a pair of designer sunglasses by the Mondottica Group along with a light purple beaded necklace and gold hoop earrings.

The "Enola Holmes" star captioned her post with an emoji of a sun, an ocean wave and a seashell.

Brown's slideshow was met with praise in the comments section from fans and celebrity friends, including Paris Hilton, who left a smiley face with heart eyes emoji.

In May, Brown paid tribute to husband Jake Bongiovi on his 23rd birthday with a post on social media.

Brown shared a carousel of photos, including a never-before-seen snap from the couple's honeymoon in Croatia in October 2024.

In the image, the actress wore a plunging custom Oceanus white beaded swimsuit embroidered with Bongiovi's initials "JB" and a black heart on the right side along with a gray bow motif across the chest.

Bongiovi, the son of music icon Jon Bon Jovi, sported a short-sleeved white shirt with the word "Hubby" embroidered in gold above the chest pocket.

After announcing their engagement in April 2023, the couple tied the knot in May 2024 when Brown was 20 and Bongiovi was 22.

Bon Jovi weighed in on his son's marriage shortly after the pair tied the knot.

"They are great. They are absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi told BBC's "The One Show." "It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous. And Jake is happy as can be. It's true."

In October 2024, Brown and Bongiovi tied the knot again during a second wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in February, Brown addressed why she and Bongiovi decided to get married so early in their lives.

"We were pretty united going into it. We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want," she said.

"It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."