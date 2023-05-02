Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown at 20: 'I don't know if age matters'

Jon Bon Jovi said this week he fully supports his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi getting engaged to his 19-year-old girlfriend "Stranger Things" star, Millie Bobby Brown.

"I don’t know if age matters," the 61-year-old told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s "Radio Andy" Tuesday. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice, really because growing together is wise."

Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989, when he was in his late 20s.

The "Bed of Roses" singer added that he thinks "all of my kids have found the people they think they can grow together with, and we like them all."

Bon Jovi and Hurley share four children, including Jake, Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.

The young couple announced their engagement on April 11 on Instagram.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown wrote on her post along with a heart emoji and a black and white photo of them embracing at the beach while she flashes her engagement ring.

Bongiovi posted two more beach photos, captioning them "Forever" with a heart emoji.

In February, he posted several photos of them together, writing, "another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

In 2020, Bon Jovi told People magazine his secret to a successful marriage with Hurley has been "mutual respect."

He added, "Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out."

The rocker said they "work hard" at their relationship, "but we enjoy each other, and we never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do.

"We've witnessed that happen over the years to people that were close to us and people that we knew from afar," he continued. "It's just what I do, it's not who I am. I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That's it."