©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown at 20: 'I don't know if age matters'

The 'It’s My Life’ singer has been married to his high school sweetheart for 34 years

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Jon Bon Jovi said this week he fully supports his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi getting engaged to his 19-year-old girlfriend "Stranger Things" star, Millie Bobby Brown.

"I don’t know if age matters," the 61-year-old told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s "Radio Andy" Tuesday. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice, really because growing together is wise."

Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989, when he was in his late 20s. 

The "Bed of Roses" singer added that he thinks "all of my kids have found the people they think they can grow together with, and we like them all." 

A split of Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jake Bongiovi with his fiancée Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi said he doesn't think "age matters" in love after his 20-year-old son proposed to his 19-year-old girlfriend, "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown.  (Getty)

Bon Jovi and Hurley share four children, including Jake, Stephanie, 29, Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.

The young couple announced their engagement on April 11 on Instagram. 

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," Brown wrote on her post along with a heart emoji and a black and white photo of them embracing at the beach while she flashes her engagement ring. 

Jake Bongiovi laughing with Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown began dating in 2021.  (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Bongiovi posted two more beach photos, captioning them "Forever" with a heart emoji. 

In February, he posted several photos of them together, writing, "another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core." 

In 2020, Bon Jovi told People magazine his secret to a successful marriage with Hurley has been "mutual respect."

He added, "Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out."

Jon Bon Jovi with Dorothea Hurley in 1985

Jon Boni Jovi married high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989.  (Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The rocker said they "work hard" at their relationship, "but we enjoy each other, and we never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do. 

"We've witnessed that happen over the years to people that were close to us and people that we knew from afar," he continued. "It's just what I do, it's not who I am. I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That's it."

