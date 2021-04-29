How Stevie Nicks helped Vanessa Carlton deal with 'A Thousand Miles' popularity

Vanessa Carlton revealed she considers music legend Stevie Nicks a dear friend and mentor.

The singers are so close that Nicks, 72, helped Carlton, 40, come to terms with how big her breakout song "A Thousand Miles" became after it dropped in 2001.

While appearing on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with Janine Rubenstein, Carlton revealed some sage advice Nicks gave her.

"Stevie Nicks, I have the great honor of calling her a very dear friend of mine — she's really my mentor —and she said to me, this was years ago, she said, 'Vanessa, do you think there is any show that I play that I'm not playing "Landslide"?'" Carlton recalled.

STEVIE NICKS SAYS 'TIME IS BEING STOLEN FROM' ARTISTS WAITING TO PERFORM LIVE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The "White Houses" singer confessed the conversation completely changed her "perspective" about performing the popular song.

"If you're going to get on a stage, you are doing a service," Carlton explained. "You are meant to give yourself and create a show and give people an experience, in addition to having your own experience. You know what I mean? So I think that that's really what I was able to do."

"A Thousand Miles" was the top song from Carlton's debut album "Be Not Nobody" and earned her a song of the year Grammy nomination among two others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Broadway star also confessed that she penned the tune for a crush she had while attending Julliard who later became a "famous actor" and is "purposefully... not attaching a gender" to the person.

"It's just about a crush I had when I was a teenager," she said. "And I guess this has made some news cycles because I've never mentioned... the specific story, I guess. I won't really go into specifics, but it is about somebody who's now very famous. So, I can't ever say. I never want to share it."