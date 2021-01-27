Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recalls 'incredibly complicated' relationship with father Rocky Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson didn't always have it easy growing up.

The 48-year-old actor is set to be the subject of "Young Rock," a comedy television series chronicling his childhood before his days as one of Hollywood's biggest names.

In preparation for the show's Feb. 16 premiere, Johnson appeared at NBC's TCA press tour on Tuesday where he recalled choosing not to "take the easy route" in retracing his formative years.

In fact, he called the process "incredibly complicated" and "incredibly tough," per People magazine.

The star explained that while the show will focus on what happened in his life when he was 10, 15 and 18 years old, "there's a lot of things in between those years that took place ... but it was complicated and the relationship that I had with my dad was incredibly complicated — that was fueled by tough love."

The "Ballers" star's father was Rocky Johnson, a WWE Hall of Famer who died in January 2020 at age 75.

"My dad was kicked out of his house at 13 and he was homeless, so that then shaped the man who then raised me," Johnson said.

But, the star added, "in that complication came an extraordinary life that was full of travel."

"I lived in 13 different states by the time I was 13 years old, also lived in New Zealand," he added.

Rocky will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson in "Young Rock," and "he did a tremendous job playing my dad," Johnson said.

"He would have loved this, he would have loved this and he would have been so proud because for the first time, certainly in prime time, we are showcasing this world, that he and all of his brothers of the rings, so to speak, of those men in the '70s and the '80s that they gave their life to," explained the star.

He added that he's pleased to see the show look at the world of professional wrestling "in a positive way," because it isn't always seen that way.

Additionally, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star is hoping to provide a "different perspective" for people struggling with family.

"We didn't want to take the traditional route or the typical route of what you might think this could be," the actor teased. "But still, let's talk about the complications."