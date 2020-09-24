Ariel Winter flaunts pink hair, miniskirt in new pic: 'Served you up some cotton candy'

Ariel Winter is digging her latest hair color.

The “Modern Family” star revealed earlier this month that she dyed her hair "cotton candy" pink and she recently debuted longer extensions to complete the new hairstyle.

Winter, 22, flaunted her look on Wednesday with a colorful photo showing the television actress wearing a plunging white shirt, a pink mini skirt to match her hair, and iridescent heels.

Her hair was noticeably longer than her original post from earlier this month.

“Served you up some cotton candy & flowers for your Wednesday 🥰🌺 *insert much needed cotton candy emoji here* 🌺🌸,” the actress captioned the photo.

Winter’s boyfriend, Luke Benward, commented with a heart eyes emoji in support of the actress.

Fans not only praised her “The Last Movie Star” actress’s hair but also her cotton candy-inspired outfit.

“A whole vibe,” one person said. “Thissss is perfect,” another commenter wrote.

Another said, “Omg so pretty!!!!!”

“Omg obsessed with this look boo,” a fan commented. Another added, “IN LOOVE WITH THIS LOOK."

Winter has changed up her hair color three times since “Modern Family” aired its final episode.

In February, Winter said goodbye to her black hair that her character, Alex Dunphy, had throughout the 11 seasons.

“Bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you,” she captioned a video of her playing with her hair before debuting the next style.

Winter then transformed her long, dark tresses with a shoulder-length chop and strawberry blond hair.

“I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?” she captioned the reveal.

In July, she traded the strawberry blond for a platinum blond hairstyle inspired by “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen.

"Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!” the actress said of her bold departure from dark hair.

Winter hasn’t yet revealed if she has plans to switch up her hair again anytime soon.