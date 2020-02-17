Olivia Culpo sizzles in tiny bikini on vacation: 'Let's go to the beach!'

Olivia Culpo is enjoying some R&R.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to flaunt her toned physique while on vacation.

For the series of photos, Culpo rocked a tiny bikini from Versace paired with a matching scrunchie, black maxi skirt and open-toe mules.

OLIVIA CULPO ADMITS SHE WAS 'REALLY NERVOUS' LEADING UP TO 2019 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT PHOTO SHOOT

"Let’s go to the beach! @versace @fwrd," she captioned the post.

In November, it was announced that the model will return for her third year in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, set to hit stands this year.

Culpo opened up to Fox News back in February 2019 about how she prepared for the big photoshoots, including her "really strict diet."

OLIVIA CULPO SAYS CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY RELATIONSHIP IS GOING 'REALLY GREAT'

"No sugar. No carbs. No alcohol," she said. "Basically, all protein and fiber, and the only kinds of carbs I'll have is sweet potato or greens or fruit."

Despite watching what she ate ahead of photoshoots, Culpo said she didn't strictly follow diets in her normal day-to-day life.

"I really don't believe in dieting," she said. "I notice that when I have a shoot coming up or when I'm being really diligent about my diet, I can pretty much do it up until the day or two before, and then I start to go crazy and basically self-sabotage myself. As soon as I tell myself I can't have sweets, then I really want sweets."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Culpo -- who said she loved indulging in ice cream, pizza "and/or" alcohol -- also credited her fitness routine with allowing her to splurge whenever she wanted.

"I love working out," she said. "I feel like if I didn't work out as much as I did, I probably wouldn't be able to get away with eating the way that I eat, so for me, it works out well."