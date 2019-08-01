Jasmine Sanders announced as Sport Illustrated Swimsuit rookie of the year

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has crowned a new rookie.

The annual special issue magazine announced that its 2019 Rookie of the Year is model Jasmine Sanders.

SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day said of Sanders: "The thing about Jasmine is that there is an instant connection to her when you meet her.

"Regardless of if it is in person or at an event or across all of the SI Swimsuits platforms, you are immediately drawn to her. She is the most warm and authentic human being," she added. "The beauty inside matches the beauty outside.

"Jasmine's professional dedication is impressive as well. She shows up for this brand in an EXEMPLARY fashion. She takes being a part of the SI Swimsuit franchise very seriously. She is effortlessly chic, whip smart, humble, engaging and a pleasure to be around. Her participation makes this brand better, and I couldn’t be happier to name her our 2019 Rookie of the Year!" Day concluded.

The 28-year-old celebrated the accomplished on social media.

"This post is for all of the people that were there for me these past 15 years! We did it!! This is for all my family, friends, agents, managers, and supporters that have motivated and pushed me day in and day out. I seriously couldn’t have done this without each and everyone of you!!" she captioned a video.

Sanders continued: "This is for everyone that is staying true to themselves as they’re pursuing their dreams and goals- please never give up!!! Seriously to be beside so many amazing women that constantly lift each other with support and love is a dream come true!

"I can’t thank you enough @mj_day and the whole team believing in this little girl born in Germany and raised in the South that had a dream. I still can’t believe this is real! 🙈 Thank you for choosing me as your @si_swimsuit 2019 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR!!"

This year's rookie class also includes fellow SI Swimsuit cover star Camille Kostek and models Sara Lynn, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Olivia Brower, Kelsey Merritt, and Winnie Harlow.

Sanders was born in Germany but raised in Columbia, S.C., and so far in her modeling career, she's walked the runway for designers including Moschino, Ralph Lauren, and Jeremy Scott, as well has been featured in top magazines such as Vogue and CR Fashion Book.

Sanders first graced SI's pages in November 2018.