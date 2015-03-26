'Spinal Tap' star Michael McKean hit by car in New York City

Actor Michael McKean, who starred in big-screen comedies such as “This is Spinal Tap” and the TV hit “Laverne & Shirley,” suffered a broken leg Tuesday when a car hit him on the Upper West Side of New York City, the Post reports.

McKean was struck shortly before 3 p.m. at West 86th and Broadway.

The 64-year-old star was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where doctors were checking to see if he had suffered any other broken bones, his manager said.

“Hopefully, he’ll be fine,” Harriet Sternberg told The Post.

“He has sustained multiple injures and we are trying to find out the extent of other injuries.”

