Ennio Morricone, Spaghetti Western movie composer, dead at 91

He died early Monday in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall

Associated Press
Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91.

Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall, in which he broke a leg.

During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in movies including “The Untouchables” by Brian de Palma, “The Hateful Eight” by Quentin Tarantino and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gillo Pontecorvo.

Italian composer Ennio Morricone conducts with the Budapest Symphonic Orchestra in southwestern Macedonia on July 12, 2009. Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” died Monday, July 6, 2020, in a Rome hospital at the age of 91. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski, file)

In total, he produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.