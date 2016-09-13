'South Park' tweaks Colin Kaepernick supporters on new episode

"South Park" will kick off its 20th season Wednesday night with an episode featuring a song that makes fun of Black Lives Matter supporters who have rallied behind San Francisco 49er backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Comedy Central show, which never misses an opportunity to weigh in on a controversy, released a 30-second promo for the premiere showing the citizens of South Park singing a new version of the National Anthem with the lyrics:

Colin Kaepernick is great

Cops are pigs, cops are pigs

Wait, someone just took my stuff, I need to call the cops

Oh no, I just said cops are pigs

Who's gonna help me get my stuff?

Why did I listen to Colin Kaepernick

He's not even any good

Oh, I just got all my stuff back

Cops are pigs again, cops are pigs

Colin Kaepernick's a good backup

The promo was released Monday night to coincide with the kickoff of the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game where Kaepernick continued his protest by not standing during the singing of "The Star Spangled Banner."

Kaepernick set off a firestorm of controversy when he refused to stand during the National Anthem prior to a preseason game last month.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick told NFL Media. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way."

Kaepernick was joined by teammate Eric Reid in kneeling during the National Anthem before the 49ers' game Monday night. Several other players around the league took part in similar protests on opening weekend.

Four Miami Dolphins players — Arian Foster, Jelani Jenkins, Michael Thomas and Kenny Stills — went down on their right knee as the Anthem was played before the Dolphins' 12-10 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday. Model Kate Upton called the players' protest disgraceful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.