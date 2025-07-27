Sofía Vergara undergoes second knee surgery, posts recovery photos on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sofía Vergara shared a health update with fans.

The 53-year-old "Modern Family" actress posted photos of herself in the hospital in a July 25 Instagram post, sharing that she had undergone a second knee surgery, although she didn't share the reason behind the operations.

"Its done! Round 2 🙏🏼❤️❤️#knee," she captioned the post.

One of the photos featured a makeup-free selfie of Vergara on a hospital bed, resting her cheek on her hand as she smiled for the camera while dressed in a hospital gown.

The second photo showed Vergara's right leg, which showed a bandage taped on the side of her knee and a brace wrapped around her shin.

Many of Vergara's famous friends wished her well in the comments section, including her "America's Got Talent" co-star, Terry Crews, who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ proud of you!"

Lauren Sánchez Bezos also commented, writing "Sending you ❤️" while Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, "Wishing you speedy recovery !!!!"

This is not the first time the "Griselda" star has needed an operation on her knee. She previously shared with her followers on Instagram stories in April 2024 that she had gone through surgery, assuring fans she was in safe hands.

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... !" she wrote at the time, adding "Luv u."

Vergara was referring to her boyfriend at the time, orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, whom she dated for over a year before announcing they had split in January 2025.

Following her breakup from Saliman, Vergara sparked romance rumors with retired football player, Tom Brady. The two were photographed together while on the Ritz-Carlton yacht during a star-studded European voyage.

In the photo, Vergara can be seen posing with her eyes closed as singer J Balvin kisses the top of her head, while Brady smiled at the camera as he sat next to the actress.

The pair have reportedly been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, as a source described the situation as a "summer romance," according to Page Six.

"He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner," a source told the media outlet.