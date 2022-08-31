‘America's Got Talent' judge Sofia Vergara says she'd win show if she were a contestant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"America’s Got Talent" judge Sofia Vergara is confident she would take home the $1 million cash prize if she were a contestant and revealed what her act would be.

"Everybody knows that I would be a ventriloquist," Vergara told Fox News Digital on the red carpet at "America's Got Talent."

"I'm good at it... I've been doing it for many, many years. I did it for 11 years in ‘Modern Family'... I really know what I'm doing. I would win, I would win ‘AGT.’"

Vergara also dished on "Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland’s wedding and shared her favorite part of the nuptials.

"It was great. It was a lot of fun. It was like a little ‘Modern Family' reunion," she told Fox News Digital.

Vergara shared her predictions of which acts she thinks will make it to the next round.

"Mike the comedian, and… rooting for Heidi's Golden Buzzer maybe," Vergara remarked.

Comedian Mike E. Winfield was the talk of the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet Tuesday night among the judges.

"I want the finals now," Winfield expressed to Fox News Digital.





"America’s Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel said Winfield was the "highlight of the night."

Winfield went on to say he’s determined to make it to the grand prize and is interested in working with Mandel.

Meanwhile, "America’s Got Talent" judge and supermodel Heidi Klum slammed the Golden Buzzer for a 27-year-old singer from Hawaii, Lily Meola, when she first auditioned in June.

Meola wrote an original song called "Daydreams," that shared her life story.

"I wrote it at a time in my life when things were really beautiful," she told the "America’s Got Talent" judges. "I was essentially living my daydream. I had a major label record deal, I had a publishing deal."

"Then my life flipped upside down, and my mom was diagnosed with cancer, and I became her full-time caretaker. I lost my record deal during that, but I think maybe it was a bit of a blessing."

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.