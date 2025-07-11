Tom Brady denies calling Sofia Vergara 'too old' to date

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady's representative is setting the record straight as rumors of a romance with Sofía Vergara swirl.

Brady, 47, would "never" say Vergara, 53, was "too old" to date.

"Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction," his rep told People magazine.

Vergara and the NFL legend sparked romance rumors after they were reportedly spotted cozying up aboard a star-studded luxury yacht.

Vergara and Brady posed for a photo which the "Modern Family" star later shared on Instagram. "What a perfect weekend full of surprises!" she captioned the post, which featured photos and videos from her time on the yacht.

In the photo, the Hollywood actress is seen with her hands on her hips, eyes closed and smiling for the camera while being kissed on the forehead by music producer J Balvin.

Brady flashed a smile and wore sunglasses while seated next to Vergara at a dinner table.

The pair have reportedly been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, as a source described the situation as a "summer romance," according to Page Six.

"He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner," a source told the media outlet.

Despite the speculation, sources told TMZ the "romance" label on the two is "ridiculous." The insiders claimed the time the two have spent together is nothing more than a summer fling.

Vergara has been a single woman since announcing her split from Joe Manganiello in 2023. The former couple finalized their divorce in February 2024. Both Vergara and Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reasoning for the divorce.

Brady experienced his own divorce in 2022 from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Since the end of his marriage, the former NFL quarterback has been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.