Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Sofia Vergara stuns in throwback bikini pic from the '90s

'Modern Family' actress started out her career as a model

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 13Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Sofia Vergara is reminscing on her days in Miami, Fla. in the 1990s.

The "Modern Family" alum, who is 48, set pulses racing on social media with a throwback photo of herself emerging from water in a tiny black bikini.

In the Instagram pic, Vergara places her hands on her chest as water drips down her face and torso. She's wearing a two-piece mesh black bikini that is adorned with black and white flowers on the top and bottom.

"Los 90's Miami," Vergara captioned the racy pic.

SOFIA VERGARA POSTS BEHIND-THE-SCENES PICS FROM STEAMY 2015 VANITY FAIR PHOTO SHOOT

Sofia Vergara stunned in a swisuit pic she posted to Instagram which showed her flaunting her figure in the 1990s in Miami, Fla.

Sofia Vergara stunned in a swisuit pic she posted to Instagram which showed her flaunting her figure in the 1990s in Miami, Fla. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Hammer Museum)

Her followers were intrigued by the photo, with several commenting on how great she looked then, and still does now.

"Always beautiful," one of her followers wrote.

"Muy Caliente! As always!" commented another. "You always look beautiful!"

"I miss the 90s," said another.

SOFIA VERGARA, JOE MANGANIELLO CELEBRATE THEIR 6-YEAR DATING ANNIVERSARY

Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello . The couple's five-year wedding anniversary is just around the corner.

Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara will celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary on Nov. 21.

Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara will celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary on Nov. 21. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

She also has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez.

Vergara is not shy when it comes to flaunting her impeccable body on the Internet. The television star posted a series of throwback photos from her 2015 Vanity Fair cover shoot just last month in which she posed nude in a bathtub with only bubbles covering her body.

Vergara is currently a judge on "America's Got Talent," which pays her a reported $10 million per season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In fact, Forbes said Vergara was the highest-paid actress in the world this year. The Colombian native made a reported $43 million from her TV salary and various endorsement deals. 

"Modern Family" ended in April after 11 seasons. Starring alongside Vergara was Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She made an estimated $500,000 per episode for the final season of the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

On Our Radar