Sofia Vergara stuns in throwback bikini pic from the '90s

Sofia Vergara is reminscing on her days in Miami, Fla. in the 1990s.

The "Modern Family" alum, who is 48, set pulses racing on social media with a throwback photo of herself emerging from water in a tiny black bikini.

In the Instagram pic, Vergara places her hands on her chest as water drips down her face and torso. She's wearing a two-piece mesh black bikini that is adorned with black and white flowers on the top and bottom.

"Los 90's Miami," Vergara captioned the racy pic.

Her followers were intrigued by the photo, with several commenting on how great she looked then, and still does now.

"Always beautiful," one of her followers wrote.

"Muy Caliente! As always!" commented another. "You always look beautiful!"

"I miss the 90s," said another.



Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello . The couple's five-year wedding anniversary is just around the corner.

She also has one son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, from her previous marriage to Joe Gonzalez.

Vergara is not shy when it comes to flaunting her impeccable body on the Internet. The television star posted a series of throwback photos from her 2015 Vanity Fair cover shoot just last month in which she posed nude in a bathtub with only bubbles covering her body.

Vergara is currently a judge on "America's Got Talent," which pays her a reported $10 million per season.

In fact, Forbes said Vergara was the highest-paid actress in the world this year. The Colombian native made a reported $43 million from her TV salary and various endorsement deals.

"Modern Family" ended in April after 11 seasons. Starring alongside Vergara was Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen and more.

She made an estimated $500,000 per episode for the final season of the Emmy-winning ABC sitcom.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.