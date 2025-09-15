Sofía Vergara skips Emmys due to 'craziest' health scare that landed her in the ER

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sofía Vergara suffered another health scare over the weekend.

On Sunday, the "Modern Family" actress, 53, took to social media to explain her absence from the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩," Vergara wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos, including a close-up of her swollen eye. "Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car! 🤣🤣."

Vergara also shared a video of herself lying in a hospital bed and rinsing out her eye with water.

Her "America's Got Talent" co-stars voiced their concerns in the comment section.

"What the f…." Heidi Klum wrote.

"Oh no! Get well soon!🔥❤️," wrote Terry Crews.

Fans also wished Vergara a "speedy recovery."

"Omfg hope you feel better sweetie 😮," one fan commented.

"Could have thrown a patch over that eye and still would have been the hottest woman in the room! Feel better. 😉🔥," another wrote.

A representative for Vergara did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The ER visit comes two months after Vergara was hospitalized for another health issue.

In July, the actress posted photos from the hospital after undergoing her second knee surgery, though she didn’t reveal why the procedure was necessary.

"Its done! Round 2 🙏🏼❤️❤️#knee," she captioned the post.

One photo showed Vergara makeup-free, smiling in a hospital gown as she rested her cheek on her hand.

This is not the first time the "Griselda" star has needed an operation on her knee. She previously shared with her followers on her Instagram stories in April 2024 that she had gone through surgery, reassuring fans she was in safe hands.