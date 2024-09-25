‘America's Got Talent’ winner, janitor Richard Goodall, says ‘sky’s the limit’ for future

"America’s Got Talent" winner Richard Goodall never stopped believing in himself.

Goodall was crowned the winner for singing his cover of the Journey hit "Don’t Stop Believin.’"

The singing janitor told Fox News Digital he was able to check off a major "bucket list" item, since the band Journey joined him for his final performance.

"There's bucket list and then there's bucket list on top of the shelf that you never dreamed were there," Goodall shared in disbelief. "I got to touch the top shelf bucket list."



Goodall continued to say he was truly honored to be crowned the winner, as he recently had several memorable life events happen to him – which included getting married and taking home the million-dollar cash prize.

"Sky’s the limit. I didn't have any expectations coming into the auditions and the same thing to the finals. I just give it all and leave it all on the stage." — Richard Goodall

While he shared that his wife is an "absolute amazing woman" and his biggest supporter, Goodall dished on what his plans are for the future.

"Sky’s the limit," he told Fox News Digital. "I didn't have any expectations coming into the auditions and the same thing to the finals. I just give it all and leave it all on the stage."

Goodall then proudly held up the "America’s Got Talent" card that showed he was the winner of the popular competition show.

Goodall plans to return to his janitor duties "for a while," and "America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum predicted he'll have the "biggest welcoming party" at the school where he works.

At the beginning of the season, Klum pressed the coveted Golden Buzzer for the singing janitor, which sends a contestant directly through to the live shows.

The German supermodel beamed with excitement that fans chose her Golden Buzzer contestant to be the ultimate winner of the popular competition.

"We won, we won!" Klum playfully said to Fox News Digital.

"You push the Golden Buzzer for someone that you believe in… I believed in him. I fell in love with him immediately," she added. "He just melted my little heart."

"America’s Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel praised Goodall for his big win.

"America never gets it wrong. They got it right," Mandel told Fox News Digital.

"It is life changing… Now he's on stage on the biggest television show, the biggest stage in the world, playing with Journey. Not only does he feel great, but it makes you watching feel great."

During his auditions, he explained that the kids at the school he works at would hear him sing and called him talented, which inspired him to join the show.