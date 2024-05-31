Sofia Vergara will 'recycle' tattoo originally dedicated to Joe Mangianello for her new boyfriend

Sofia Vergara is not a fan of wasted space.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of "The Talk," the "Modern Family" alum explained why she decided to "recycle" her tattoo originally dedicated to ex-husband Joe Manganiello, and her reasoning had the audience chuckling.

Vergara first displayed a tattoo on her left wrist with the initial "R" in honor of her late brother, Rafael. Then, she showed the camera her right wrist, which showed the letter "J."

"This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he's gone," she said as the audience laughed. "So, now my new … how lucky can I be that the guy I'm going out [with] has the same initial," she said, referencing her new love interest, Dr. Justin Saliman. "The new guy. So I'm like, ‘Recycle. Recycle!’"

Last July, Vergara and Manganiello — who were married for seven years — announced their split in a joint statement.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the two wrote to Page Six at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Two days later, the "Magic Mike" star filed for divorce from Vergara. The "Griselda" star responded to her estranged husband's divorce filing, asking the court to uphold the couple's premarital agreement in documents filed on July 26, 2023, and obtained by Fox News Digital. According to the documents, Vergara and Manganiello's date of separation was July 2.

In April, the 51-year-old actress declared her love for Saliman as she revealed he had been caring for her while she recovered from "major knee surgery."

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u," Vergara wrote on a photo of Saliman that she shared on her Instagram Story.

In a new interview with People magazine earlier this month, Vergara opened up about the most challenging parts of dating in the public eye, as well as what she is looking for in a partner.

"Everything [is challenging]," the 51-year-old said when it comes to dating in Hollywood. "Because everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way. So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, ‘What is going on?’ But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much."

As for what she wants in a relationship, Vergara says she's not asking for much.

"Health. Money. Fun. With kids. That’s it. That’s all I want," she said.

But the one deal-breaker? "No more kids," she said.