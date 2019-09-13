Sofia Vergara holds on to summer by posting throwback '90s bikini pic

Sofia Vergara isn't ready to let the summer go.

The "Modern Family" star posted a steamy throwback photo on Thursday that featured the actress in a bikini lounging on the beach in the '90s.

"#tbt The 90’s Miami beach Fl," she wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, Vergara, now 47, shared two shots of herself from way back when in a teeny-tiny light blue swimsuit with white trim detail.

This isn't the first time Vergara has shared a blast-from-the-past photo. Last summer, on National Bikini Day, the actress shared a photo of herself modeling a yellow swimsuit.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay!! #tbt #the90s #2018," Vergara wrote.

In 2017, the star also shared a snap of herself from the '80s.

"#tbt ahhhh the '80s #barranquilla," Vergara, who was seen sporting blonde hair and huge earrings, captioned the picture shouting out her home city in northern Colombia.

And the entertainer still loves to rock a revealing swimsuit when she has the chance.

This past July, while on vacation in Italy with her husband Joe Manganiello, she posted a series of bikini shots, proving she's still as fabulous as ever.

Vergara is seen rocking a white textured crop top and color-coordinating bikini bottoms – with her arms stretched outward while aboard a boat.

"To our next stop!!!" she excitedly wrote in the caption.