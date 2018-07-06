Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Sofia Vergara shares bikini photo from the '90s

By Mariah Haas, | Fox News
Sofia Vergara reveals that her Instagram was hacked.

Sofia Vergara reveals that her Instagram was hacked. (AP)

Sofia Vergara is throwing it back to the '90s.

On Thursday, the "Modern Family" star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a two-piece to celebrate National Bikini Day.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay!! #tbt #the90s #2018," the 45-year-old captioned the snap, which featured the actress modeling a yellow swimsuit.

Vergara also shared a hilarious present-day picture of her pup wearing a polka dot bikini.

This isn't the first time Vergara has posted a flashback photo. Last year, the star shared a snap of herself from the '80s.

"#tbt ahhhh the '80s #barranquilla," Vergara, who was seen sporting blonde hair and huge earrings, captioned the picture shouting out her home city in northern Colombia.

In a separate post, Vergara shared another throwback picture of herself sitting with her son Manolo.

The actress, who rocked a one-shoulder camouflage top for the photo, welcomed her now 25-year-old son with first husband, Joe Gonzalez.