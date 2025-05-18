Soap star Steve Burton finds 'fairy tale love' with new bride

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steve Burton said "I do" to new wife Michelle Lundstrom on Saturday during an intimate wedding in Laguna Beach, Calif.

The "General Hospital" star and his new bride tied the knot with an immediate family-only, Orthodox church ceremony, followed by a reception at the ritzy Montage Laguna Beach.

Burton, 54, proposed to Lundstrom, 44, in January, more than one year after finalizing his divorce with ex-wife Sheree Gustin following a real-life soap opera split.

"This day isn’t just about a ceremony," Burton told People magazine. "It’s the beginning of forever with the love of my life."

Burton shares three children with his ex-wife, while Lundstrom has two daughters from her previous relationship. Their "dream-like celebration filled with so much love" was "more meaningful than words can express."

"I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend, growing together each day in faith and love," Burton said before Lundstrom added that marriage "means everything" to them.

"Honestly, I've never felt so loved and cared for in my entire life," he admitted. "I'm incredibly grateful to have her by my side. She is the most amazing, beautiful, and selfless woman I've ever known. I love her so much."

Lundstrom, a chef and content creator, said, "Gosh, he's proven that fairy tale love truly exists. He's like pure sunshine – always uplifting, endlessly caring. His love makes me a better person every single day."

She added, "To have the most incredible man I've ever known by my side forever brings me so much peace and happiness. He is the love of my life, and I feel so blessed to call him mine."

Lundstrom noted that she and Burton "built a deep, meaningful friendship before [their] relationship turned romantic."

Burton popped the question in January on a Nashville farm which included a romantic chapel.

"I told Michelle we were going to look at a piece of property to possibly buy," Burton said. "The plan unfolded perfectly and she said yes!"

"It was incredibly sweet," Lundstrom said. "He had a backdrop of the first place we met in person set up on the stage. When he got down on one knee, I was filled with emotion and a bit in shock. But, of course, I said yes."

Burton and his ex-wife Sheree Gustin Burton finalized their divorce in December 2023, more than one year after he filed a petition to end their marriage.

The former couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their minor children, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Days of Our Lives" actor initially announced their separation in May 2022 after 23 years of marriage, and revealed that while Sheree was pregnant with a fourth child, Burton was not the father of the baby.

Burton revealed their split last year on Instagram. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton wrote on his Instagram story in May 2022. "She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."

Sheree gave birth to a daughter, Izabella, and welcomed her fifth child in February 2024.