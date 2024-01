Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Steve Burton is returning to "General Hospital" after dealing with some off-screen drama that was nearly as dramatic as the soap opera that made him famous.

Burton, who was let go from "General Hospital" in 2021 due to the network's coronavirus vaccine mandate, is returning to the series after getting a divorce from his ex-wife who had a baby with another man while they were still together.

The show revealed Burton's return with a dramatic teaser shared on X, previously known as Twitter.

Burton previously explained his exit from "General Hospital" on social media.

"I wanted you to hear it from me personally," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me."

"I don’t think people should lose their livelihood over this, but with that being said, you know me – I’ll always be grateful for my time at ‘General Hospital.’ I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful, and I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. That’s always been my perspective," Burton continued.

Burton first joined "General Hospital" as Jason Morgan in 1992. The star filmed his last episode on Oct. 27, 2021.

At the time, Burton noted he'd be willing to return and finish out Jason Morgan's story if the mandates were ever lifted.

A representative for Burton did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

During his time away from the soap opera, his own personal drama played out in real life.

Months after his exit from "General Hospital," Burton announced his separation from Sheree. At the time, the couple had been married for 23 years. The soap star revealed that Sheree was pregnant with her fourth child, but Burton was not the father of the baby.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton wrote on his Instagram Story in May 2022. "She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."

Since then, Sheree gave birth to a daughter, Izabella, and is currently pregnant with her fifth child.

Burton and Sheree finalized their divorce on Dec. 27. The former couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their minor children, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Burton must pay Sheree $12,500 per month in child support for their two minor children, Jack and Brooklyn, until April. Monthly payments will then change to $10,000. Burton is also required to maintain health insurance coverage for the supported children.

The former couple waived their rights to spousal support, and agreed that Burton would pay Sheree one retroactive support sum of $50,000. "The parties agree that no other retroactive support is due as of the date of execution of this stipulated judgment," the document stated.

Shortly after his divorce was finalized, it was revealed Burton would be leaving "Days of our Lives."

"Everyone enjoyed having Steve back in the ‘Days of our Lives’ family," the show confirmed to Soap Opera Network. "Although he finished taping at the end of the year, ‘Harris’ will remain on the show for many months to come."

Burton previously told Fox News Digital he relies on his faith when life sends "curveballs."

"Obviously, life can throw you curveballs, and it's really, in life, how you handle things," Burton said in a 2022 interview. "And I just always find a way to be grateful. And, you know, gratitude is No. 1 for me. And I'm so grateful still to be in a medium that is around after 50-plus years, that Deidre and I get to sit here on a Zoom and talk to you about still working in daytime and 'Days of Our Lives.'"

"I have hope. I have faith, and I'm just grateful," he added.

