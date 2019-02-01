Singer Kelsy Karter reveals her Harry Styles face tattoo is a fake, elaborate ad

Up-and-coming singer Kelsy Karter definitely knows how to grab people's attention.

The 25-year-old entertainer set the internet on fire earlier this week when she took to Instagram to reveal her tattoo of Harry Styles's face on her own face, and on Thursday she did it again when she revealed the tattoo was actually a spectacularly well-done fake.

The singer explained the thought process behind the deception in a video she posted to YouTube, which she titled, "How I rocked the entire world for $300."

As Karter explains in the package, she decided to write a song about Styles after going through a painful series of misfortunes. She and her band ended up recording a song, "Harry," and filming a retro music video for it for just a few hundred dollars.

Then, they waited six months before they decided to release the music video at the start of the new year. However, the relatively little-known artist realized she needed to make a big splash to cut through the noise of every other burgeoning musician releasing music in a crowded marketplace.

Which is when she decided to fake a tattoo of Styles, and to make it look super convincing. They reached out to famed tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste -- as well as a professional special effects make-up artist -- to give her the most realistic fake tat of all time.

"Every major publication and news outlet in the world covered the story," Karter recalls in the video. "And more importantly the song. I had your attention."

However, after the story went viral, everyone wanted her to come on their program to show off the insane tat, which meant they had to try and figure out how to recreate what she'd already removed. So, they tried to reapply it with a pen.

While the response to Karter's reveal hasn't been universally well received, there's no arguing that the singer certainly achieved what she set out to do: get eyes on her music video. So, you have to give credit where credit is due (and maybe those hating on her should question why they would believe anything on Twitter in the first place).