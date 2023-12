Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

In Hollywood, large age gaps in relationships have been seen for decades.

Sienna Miller, 41, joins a list of other famous women dating younger men as she expects her first child with her boyfriend, Oli Green, 27.

Priyanka Chopra, 41, and Nick Jonas, 31, received mixed reactions when the couple attended the 2017 Met Gala together.

Cher, 77, who is in a relationship with Alexander Edwards, 37, recently shared that all women should "go out with a younger man."

Below is a look at Hollywood A-listers who have proven that age is just a number when it comes to love.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green

Miller and Green have been dominating headlines since the "American Woman" actress revealed the couple is pregnant with their first child.

Miller, who turns 42 on Dec. 28, was featured on the cover of Vogue's Winter 2024 issue, posing with Green and showing off her growing belly.

Miller told the outlet that she first met Green at a Halloween party. "I was like, ‘This is absurd. This will not go anywhere.’ And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him," she explained.

Despite the nearly 15-year age gap between the two, Miller revealed that Green's family has welcomed her.

"I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there’s been nothing but love and joy," she explained. Miller clarified that the age gap does not bother her and said, "I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to."

Miller feels confident in her relationship with a younger man because, to her, he is wiser than her previous partners.

"I see it with Oli’s friends. There’s awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago," she said. "I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody."

Miller added, "Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, ‘No—no, thank you. Moving on.’"

In an interview with Vogue in December 2022, Miller touched on dating younger men. "There's a misogyny that is ingrained in men of my age and older that I don't see in [the] generation below," she said at the time.

Miller revealed the sex of her and Green's baby in the new Vogue cover shoot. The couple will be having a baby girl. Miller is already a mother to daughter Marlowe, 11.

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson

Joan Collins believes "love has no limits."

In an interview with The Times in July, Collins, 90, discussed dating younger men, including her current husband Percy Gibson, 58.

Collins revealed that "it takes a lot to charm me" and it appears Gibson did just that when they first met on set of the play "Love Letters," which he produced in 2000.

Gibson is Collins' fifth husband. The couple tied the knot in 2002.

Collins first said "I do" to actor Maxwell Reed in 1952 before divorcing in 1956. She then married Anthony Newell, who she shares two children with, in 1963. The couple divorced in 1971, and she wed Ron Kass in 1972. Kass and Collins welcomed their daughter the same year, but divorced in 1983, leading her to her fourth marriage with Peter Holm in 1985. The couple divorced two years later, in 1987.

The "Dynasty" star recalled her previous four marriages with the outlet, saying "They all got money out of me, actually." However, her third husband, Kass, did not get any money because by the time they divorced, "there was no money left."

Now, over two-decades into her fifth marriage, Collins has found happiness.

"He’s been a company manager since he was 19," she said of Gibson. "So he’s used to dealing with actors and producers and directors and divas."

Cher and Alexander Edwards

Cher believes every woman should date a younger man in their lifetime.

The music icon was a guest on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube series, "Chicken Shop Date," on Dec. 1 and was asked what is the one thing a woman should do before they die.

"Go out with a younger man," Cher immediately responded.

Cher dived in on the benefits of dating younger men and added, "Older men just do not like me."

The "Believe" singer has a history of dating younger men – Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise and Rob Camilletti to name a few – however, her current relationship with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 37, has rocked headlines.

Cher revealed that she did "not at all" fall quickly for Alexander and their relationship manifested over time.

"I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me, ‘Where are you going?’ I said 'I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired,’ and then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest, babyyy,’ with three Ys," she told Amelia. "And I’m like, ‘He doesn’t know me well enough to put three Ys on baby.’ I was kind of pissed off. And then he just started texting me."

Cher continued, "I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text. There goes that theory."

Cher, 77, and Edwards, 40 years her junior, went public with their romance in 2022.

In October, Cher told People magazine she was not surprised people were shocked by their relationship.

"Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man," she said at the time."Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!"

Cher continued, "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Chopra and Jonas made their relationship official in 2018, the same year they married.

The couple, who have a 10-year age gap, made their red carpet debut the year prior at the 2017 Met Gala, which caused a slew of mixed reactions.

In 2019, Chopra addressed the criticism and pointed out the double-standard that is seen in relationships.

"People gave us a lot of s--- about that and still do," Chopra told Harper's Bazaar at the time. "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares, and actually, people like it."

Jonas does not seem to have any concern either. A source told People magazine in 2018 that Chopra's age made her "even more attractive" to him.

"The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever," the source said. "Nick loves dating older women, and if anything, it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him."

The source continued, "Nick has been obsessed with Priyanka since they started dating. He obviously thinks she's beautiful, but he's also drawn to her intelligence. She has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she's fit in so well with his friends and family."

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate in 2022.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore, 61, and Ashton Kutcher, 45, met in 2003 and put their relationship on display at the premiere of Moore's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle."

The couple, who had a 15-year age gap, tied the knot in 2005. They divorced in 2013.

In 2009, Moore was interviewed by W Magazine and was asked about her relationship with Kutcher. She acknowledged that she had been labeled as a "cougar" and became the "poster girl" for women who date a younger man.

"I'm certainly not the first person to have a relationship with a younger man, but somehow I was plucked out as a bit of a poster girl," she told the outlet at the time. "I don't know why that is!"

Regarding being coined a "cougar," Moore joked, "I'd prefer to be called a puma."

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet, 56, and Jason Momoa, 44, met in 2005 but did not tie the knot until 2017.

Bonet has never publicly discussed the couple's 12-year age gap, but she has opened up about how Momoa was a great partner.

"What is cool about Jason is that he is an alpha male who stands for love and family," Lisa said in an interview with Porter in 2018. "And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be met by a man of that stature, is really incredible."

Bonet continued, "Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age — he is a leader; he is generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line."

Momoa and Bonet shared a joint statement in 2022 announcing their split.