Sienna Miller, 41, pregnant with second child after freezing eggs

Sienna Miller is proudly showing off her baby bump while vacationing in Ibiza.

The "American Woman" actress, 41, was seen in a brown bikini with a long skirt positioned just underneath her growing stomach. Miller — who is dating boyfriend Oli Green, 26 — is expecting her second child. She shares her daughter, Marlowe, 11, with ex, actor Tom Sturridge.

In an interview with Elle in 2022, Miller admitted feeling "pressure" to have more children in her 20s and 30s. She also revealed after she turned 40, she decided to freeze her eggs.

The actress explained that she felt "pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise."

She continued, "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me."

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated," Miller said.

Oli and Sienna were first spotted out and about together in February 2022, according to E! News. In an interview with British Vogue that same year, Miller explained to her relationship with Green helped change her outlook on relationships and marriage.

"I'd invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person," she told the outlet. "And I felt like time was really my currency. There was a lot of anxiety. Relationships hadn't worked out — I imagined that I would be married with three kids, being a great mum."

Although her dreams of her future didn't pan out as expected, Miller is very proud to be a mother.

"I love being a mother," Miller said. "It's what I do best."

In 2019, Miller spoke with People magazine about motherhood and how her daughter "challenges" her "and is a real mirror."

"When you are raising a child you see aspects of your character in that person, reflected back, and it's the most loving, intense relationship that I have," she said at the time. "There's nowhere to hide."

"She knows me, I know her," Miller continued. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She's heaven, my kid."