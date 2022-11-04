Sienna Miller says Broadway producer told her to 'f--- off' after she asked for pay equal to male co-star

Sienna Miller said recently that a Broadway producer once told her to "f--- off" after she asked for pay equal to her male co-star on the production.

The actress told British Vogue for its December issue she was making less than half of what her male counterpart was taking in and she told the "extremely powerful" producer "It’s not about money — it’s about fairness and respect, thinking they’d come back and say, ‘Of course, of course.’ But they didn’t. They just said, ‘Well f--- off then.'"

Miller didn’t name the show because she didn’t want to be "mean" but she has only headlined two shows on the Great White Way – "After Miss Julie" in 2009 and "Cabaret" in 2015.

She said while she at first felt "terrible about myself and embarrassed" about the incident she later found it to be a "pivotal moment" for her career and self-worth.

"I realized I had every right to be equally subsidized for the work that I would have done," she said.

She also said when she shot 2019’s "21 Bridges" with Chadwick Boseman the late actor reallocated some of his salary so she could earn an equal salary to him.

"‘What you did was extraordinary and meant the world,’" she said she told Boseman at the time. "He came up to me when we wrapped and said, ‘You got paid what you deserved.’"

She added that actors "10 years younger" than her have the "word ‘no’ in their language in a way that I didn’t. [Now] if you say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ in front of any form of executive, they’re sh---ing their pants. You’re included in a conversation about your level of comfort. It’s changed everything."