Cher, 77, suggests women should ‘go out with a younger man’ at least once while she dates 37-year-old

Cher is is sharing a few dating tips as she’s head over heels for boyfriend Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

While the 77-year-old "Believe" singer is currently dating a 37-year-old Universal Music Group executive, she suggested the one thing women should do once in their life.

"Go out with a younger man," Cher said without hesitation during a YouTube episode of "Chicken Shop Date."

Although she admitted she didn’t "fall in love very quickly," Cher noted that she broke her own dating rules.

"I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old," she added.

The "Goddess of Pop" continued to confess the positives of dating a younger man.

"Older men just do not like me," she remarked.

Cher was previously married to her co-star and singing partner Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and musician Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

She also briefly dated Warren Beatty as a teenager, executive David Geffen, KISS frontman Gene Simmons and actors Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer after her divorce.

In October, the singing legend explained how she began dating boyfriend Edwards after he texted her following their first brief meeting at Paris Fashion Week last year.

"It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number," she told People magazine about finding out that a mutual friend had shared her digits with him.

Cher added, "I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So, I did what I said not to do!"

The "Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" alum said she is "not surprised" people are fascinated with their relationship.

"Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger," she said. "He’s a beautiful man. Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!"

She also previously said that her age gap with her boyfriend occasionally created instances of miscommunication between the pair.

"Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about … The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references … He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet,'" the Grammy Award winner previously told Extra.

However, Cher expressed that the two share a strong connection, though she noted that Edwards was "reserved" and "more obviously shy" compared to her.

"I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together," the "Moonstruck" star said.

She continued, "We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever … We just get each other."