Sharon Stone, 65, is ‘ready for summer’ in animal print bikini

Sharon Stone revealed she’s "ready for summer" in a selfie she shared showing her in a green and black animal print bikini Wednesday.

The 65-year-old also sported Ray-Ban sunglasses while mugging for the camera with an over-the-shoulder pose in what appeared to be a luxurious living room with stylish furniture and a Marilyn Monroe picture in the background.

The "Basic Instinct" star received plenty of compliments on her look from famous friends like Michelle Pfeiffer who left three fire emojis in the comments section, Brooke Burke who wrote, "Yaaaaasssss queen. I don’t think you’ve ever been more sensual," and comedian Whitney Cummings who joked, "I’m gay." "Saved by the Bell" actress Tiffani Thiessen called Stone "#summergoals."

Cummings also noted what appeared to be Stone’s dog watching her from the couch. "The dogs side eye lol," she wrote.

Fashion designer Vera Wang also left five fire emojis and the official account for Ray-Ban sunglasses called the look "pretty iconic if you ask us."

Rita Ora, whose "You Only Love Me" video Stone just appeared in, called her an "icon."

Her last bikini selfie on Instagram was at the end of last August when she joked, "Why do I always get in shape when summers over?" alongside a photo of her in the same living room wearing a multicolored two-piece.

Model Paulina Porizkova wrote "Lady, you’re always in shape to slay" and stylist Carson Kressley added, "It’s never too late to be fabulous."

She also donned the same animal print bikini bottom is a topless July selfie that showed her laughing poolside with a towel covering her breasts.

"Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day," she captioned the summer moment.