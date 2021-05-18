‘Basic Instinct’ star Sharon Stone says she can’t stop ‘director’s XXX cut’ of movie from being released

Sharon Stone may be the star of the 1992 erotic thriller "Basic Instinct," but the actress said she’s powerless from having a say in the upcoming re-release of the film.

"They've decided to release the director’s XXX cut for the 30th anniversary," the actress revealed on the Australian show "A Current Affair."

"There are new [Screen Actors Guild] rules about that that have been made and created but they were made after I, as a young lady, made this film, so they don’t apply to me," said the 63-year-old, as quoted by Yahoo! News on Tuesday.

"Regrets are like farts, you can’t get them back," she joked. "Once they’re out, they’re stinky and gone."

In the film, Stone’s character famously uncrosses her legs and exposes herself while being interviewed by police. The outlet noted that the star has previously spoken out about feeling exploited by the scene.

SHARON STONE SAYS A PRODUCER TOLD HER TO SLEEP WITH 'BASIC INSTINCT' CO-STAR TO BUILD 'CHEMISTRY'

In her memoir, titled, "The Beauty of Living Twice," Stone recalled how a member of the "Basic Instinct" production told her to take off her underwear, insisting that her privates wouldn’t be visible on film. Stone described how she was called to see the final cut of the movie "with a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project."

"That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,’" she wrote in an excerpt obtained by Vanity Fair. "Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls—t."

"Now, here is the issue," Stone continued. "It didn’t matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make. I went to the projection booth, slapped [director] Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer."

Stone said she was told by her attorney that "they could not release this film as it was."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"After the screening, I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me," she wrote. "Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have? But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it."

"Do you have any idea how many people have watched ‘Basic Instinct’ in the last 20-something years?" she shared. "Think about it. It’s about more than just a peek up my skirt, people. Wake up. Women championed that movie; men were obsessed with a woman who could make it stop. She was their favorite. But now, only now, do I go to events and there is a certain respect about that film."

According to Yahoo! News, Verhoeven has previously insisted he did not exploit Stone, alleging she knew what she was doing.

Meanwhile, Stone also recently appeared on "The Daily Show" where she explained to host Trevor Noah her mom's reaction to the scene.

"Someone called my mother at home right after ‘Basic Instinct came out and said, ‘How do you feel about your daughter’s nudity in this film?' And my mother said, ‘Frankly, I was much more concerned about her playing a sociopathic serial killer, but thank you for calling,'" Stone recalled.

A rep for Stone did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.