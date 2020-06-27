Vera Wang flaunts incredible figure in sports bra and leggings ahead of 71st birthday

Vera Wang has pride -- for good reason!

The fashion designer snapped three incredible photos showing off her svelte figure in a slideshow she posted to Instagram on Friday, one day ahead of her 71st birthday Saturday.

In the first frame, Wang shows off her "athleisure look" while giving a nod to the LGBTQ community in honor of Pride Month by flashing her rainbow-colored manicure.

VERA WANG, 70, SHOWS OFF HER INCREDIBLE ABS LEAVING FANS STUNNED

The second snap is a bit more revealing, with Wang turning to show off her backside in a black Adidas sports bra paired with form-fitting Balenciaga leggings. The final photo she shared to the social media shows off her slim waist and abs.

"My #PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈 athleisure look 🏃🏻‍♀️🖤Sunnies = Simply Vera @Kohls Rings = Vera Wang LOVE Collection @ZalesJewelers," Wang described her look in the caption.

The 71-year-old fashionista is also donning a pair of her very own brand's black aviator sunglasses.

Wang's followers were stunned by her fit figure, with one fan admitting that she refuses to believe the fashion industry icon is in her 70s.

SUPERMODEL PAULINA PORIZKOVA, 55, JOKES SHE'S POSING FOR SI SWIMSUIT IN THROWBACK GOLD BIKINI BEACH PHOTO

"You look like 20years old girl! Hope you will write a book about your life one day, and it will become the world bestseller," one person complimented Wang.

"I sooo admire you, vera," another fan wrote. "You inspire me to look better and be more confident of myself as I age."

The latter comment received a response from Wang, who replied with clapping hands and smiley face emojis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wang turned 71 on Saturday. In honor of the big day, she posted a throwback photo of her birthday cakes from two years ago, which resembled a hot dog, box of rice, fortune cookies and a croissant.

"2018. Bday. Some of my fav things....Cakes galore...," she wrote.