Ozzy Osbourne to present at 2020 Grammys after sharing Parkinson's diagnosis

After revealing on Tuesday that he's suffering from Parkinson's disease, Ozzy Osbourne has been named a presenter at the 2020 Grammys.

The Black Sabbath frontman joins a star-studded list of presenters that includes Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and Shania Twain.

The 71-year-old rock star's wife, Sharon, is also slated to present.

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Lizzo are among the artists set to perform at the ceremony.

The announcement comes after Osbourne revealed on "Good Morning America" that he is suffering from Parkinson's disease, a neurological disorder that can cause stiffness and tremors in muscles.

Sharon explained that the diagnosis is "not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body."

Just under a year ago, Osbourne fell in his bathroom, resulting in him receiving 15 screws in his spine, and it was the first of several hospitalizations.

Osbourne said that the year since his fall has been the "worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life."

After his fall and subsequent health scares, Osbourne had to delay his tour, and he posted a video to Twitter, updating his fans on his condition.

"I'm not dying," Osbourne said in the video. "I am recovering, it's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I'm bored stiff of being stuck on a f-----g bed all day."

He added: "Now will you f--k off and let me get better?"