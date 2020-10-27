Sharon Osbourne reveals she's gained 10 pounds amid coronavirus pandemic

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her weight.

Osbourne revealed on "The Talk" on Monday that she's gained 10 pounds in recent months, calling it "a lot of weight" for someone of her stature.

"I’m like 10 pounds over from what I usually am," Osbourne, 68, said on Monday's episode. "And 10 pounds is a lot when you’re like 5-foot-1 and a smidge."

Ozzy Osbourne's other half then confirmed she's decided to shed off the extra pounds by taking up walking.

"This is it now," she said of walking. "I've got the bug. I'm on it."

Eve pointed out that there are likely several others out there who have tipped their scales. The cohost admitted that it took her "months" just to put on jeans.

Nick Cordero's widow, Amanda Kloots, also appeared on the episode. The fitness guru shared that she indulged in comfort foods like pasta and pizza, as well as "a lot of wine," at the start of the pandemic. Kloots' husband ultimately succumbed to complications from COVID-19 in July.

"I run a fitness company so I do believe in fitness. I believe that it is the best stress and anxiety reliever," Kloots said, adding that her advice is, "Don't wait till Monday!"

Sheryl Underwood then attested to Kloots' tip, revealing that after sticking to a fitness regimen she's lost 20 pounds.

"I started at 215, I'm now at 195," Underwood said. "I'm trying to get down to my 185 weight when I first started here."

Underwood also noted that intermittent fasting is an approach she now swears by.