Sharon Osbourne’s son says her health scare during ghost hunt ‘defied medical science’

Sharon Osbourne joked about becoming "possessed" while on a ghost hunt with her son Jack before she fell unresponsive and had to be rushed to the hospital, the 37-year-old revealed this week.

Jack Osbourne, who hosts Travel Channel’s "Night of Terror," said he had invited his mom, 70, to the supposedly haunted Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, for a paranormal investigation late last year.

The former "Talk" co-host joked, "I'll just get possessed and we'll go home early" from the investigation, Jack told People magazine.

"I thought she was f---ing around," he said, but after his mom went by herself into a room that purportedly has a "strange evil entity," she quickly became unresponsive.

He said their team had mostly wrapped shooting at the inn when he decided to send Sharon into the room with a blindfold on to ask the purported entity questions.

"And something weird happened. I can't explain what happened to her," he told "Entertainment Tonight," revealing that her pulse dropped, her breathing was shallow and she was unresponsive.

He told ET his cameraman radioed to him that he wasn’t sure what was happening with Sharon.

Jack added, "Truth be told, I thought she'd had some kind of stroke, or some kind of aneurysm or something, but when they took her to the hospital, she had every test done imaginable and they found nothing wrong with her."

Jack said all the doctors who checked her out couldn’t figure out what had happened.

"It's hard watching it back, 'cause you're like, 'That's my mum, she's not doing so great.' But it's interesting from an investigative standpoint, because I think it's some really interesting paranormal evidence," he said. "What occurred in that room with her has clearly defied medical science. They don't know what it is, they don't know why it happened, they don't know what caused it."

He explained that they felt OK putting the incident in the show because she made a full recovery.

"I mean, she was Christmas shopping two days later," he added of her December 2022 health scare.