Sharon Osbourne admits 'it's time to stop' taking Ozempic: 'I actually didn't want to go this thin'

Sharon Osbourne reflected on her decision to stop using Ozempic after admitting that she may have shed more pounds than she initially intended while on the injectable diabetes medication, which has also become a popular weight loss drug.

The 70-year-old television personality weighed in on why she quit taking Ozempic during an appearance alongside her husband Ozzy, 74, Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37, on Talk TV's "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"You can't stay on it forever, firstly," Osbourne explained. "I've lost 42 pounds now and it's just enough."

She continued, "It’s just time to stop, I didn’t actually want to go this thin but it just happened."

"And I’ll probably put it all on again soon," "The Osbournes" alum added.

SHARON OSBOURNE DETAILS VOMITING ‘ALL THE TIME’ AND FEELING ‘SO NAUSEOUS’ ON WEIGHT LOSS DRUG OZEMPIC

Osbourne went on to describe her experience with taking Ozempic and cautioned others against using the drug.

"At first, you feel nauseous," she told Morgan, 58. "You don't throw up physically, but you've got that feeling and I was about two, three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat. That's it."

"That's why I keep saying, you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it and it's not right," the U.K. native added.

Osbourne previously spoke out about using "the f---ing injection that everybody takes" to lose weight, referring to Ozempic, during an appearance on the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast last month.

"When you have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says, ‘Take this injection and you’re going to be skinny,’" she said.

Maher noted that "you’re always playing the odds" when it comes to healthcare, and Osbourne agreed.

The former "America's Got Talent Host" elaborated on the side effects that she experienced while using the drug.

"It’s different for everybody, but for me, the first few weeks was f---ing s--- because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous," Osbourne said.

The former talk show host also revealed she used to slide back into bad habits, noting she’s "always had a weight problem," but hasn’t after being on Ozempic.

"Usually I do, I’ll give it a couple of weeks and then I’m like, f--- it, I’ll have pasta," she said.

Osbourne also joked about losing weight at a time when fuller figures are being welcomed.

"It was just my luck that when big bums come in, I don’t f---ing have one anymore," she quipped. "My whole life I spent getting rid of my f---ing bum, and now it’s all in."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier this year, Osbourne spoke about using an injectable weight loss drug to lose 30 pounds, but did not specify which one.

On "The Talk UK" in May, she said, "I took it for four months and I lost 30 pounds, but like everything, there's always no quick recipe."

She continued, "I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I've just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven't put on a pound. Nothing," she explained.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.