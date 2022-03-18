Sharon Osbourne joins UK's 'TalkTV' with Piers Morgan following exit from CBS' 'The Talk'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Osbourne is returning to television – this time, overseas in her native United Kingdom.

Nearly a year after her controversial exit from "The Talk," it was announced the British TV personality will be joining her pal Piers Morgan at a new TV network in the U.K. titled TalkTV.

Morgan, who indirectly played a role in the 69-year-old's " The Talk " scandal in 2021, announced her new gig in a video posted to TalkTV's official Twitter account on Thursday.

"So what I'm really looking for in my co-workers at TalkTV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me: very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous, and also somebody who every time they open their gobby mouth it makes global news," said the 56-year-old.

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' CONTESTANT FLUBS FAMOUS LYRIC FROM 'EURYTHMICS' SONG, LOSES PUZZLE

Osbourne then appears on-camera next to the British broadcaster and remarked, "Um, where do I sign Piers?"

"Hi, Sharon," Morgan replied. "Hi, darling," Osbourne chimed.

TalkTV is set to launch in Spring 2022. In the same tweet, the network wrote, "Things are set to get even more opinionated on Talk TV..."

Osbourne made headlines last March when CBS announced she "decided to leave" the long-running "The Talk" following an intense discussion about race, a subsequent internal investigation and hiatus from air.

Osbourne's departure from the daytime talk show in the U.S. took place a few weeks after a heated exchange between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood, in which Osbourne expressed support for Piers Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry 's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey .

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," CBS said in a statement at the time.

It continued: "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On the March 10 episode, the co-hosts talked about Morgan's previous statements about Markle, which many have deemed racist. Osbourne clarified during the interview, however, that she did not agree with Morgan's opinions, but pressed Underwood to "educate" her about the racist undertones of his criticism of the 40-year-old.

The former reality star would later claim that executives set her up for the conversation.

In their statement, CBS acknowledged that "network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

Following the episode, the show went on hiatus beginning on March 15, 2021 in order to launch an internal investigation into the incident. The hiatus was initially only supposed to last for two days but was extended multiple times .

The show returned the following month without Osbourne.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers," said the network at the time.

Later, Osbourne faced accusations of using racially insensitive language herself when former co-host Holly Robinson Peete said on Twitter that Osbourne called her "too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone." Osbourne denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Morgan left ITV's "Good Morning Britain" following an uproar over his critical remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

Representatives for Osbourne did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.