Gabrielle Union, ‘America’s Got Talent’ reach settlement after workplace toxicity allegations

Gabrielle Union and NBC -- home of "America's Got Talent" -- have reached a settlement after the actress accused the show of being a toxic workplace.

In a joint statement obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, NBC and Union's reps said that they "reached an amicable resolution."

"NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect," read the statement.

Union's accusations first plagued "AGT" back in November, when Variety dropped a bombshell report, claiming that Union had been ousted as a judge from the competition series after bringing concerns of an alleged toxic workplace to higher-ups.

The star, 47, was allegedly subject to various racial criticisms, including references to her many hairstyle changes, which were perceived as “too black” for “AGT's” core demographic — a critique Union reportedly received over half a dozen times.

She was also not keen on what some say was a racially insensitive joke by comedian Jay Leno while he was a guest judge.

During the filming of an interstitial segment, Leno joked about a painting that featured Simon Cowell surrounded by dogs. Leno joked that the dogs looked like something one could find “on the menu at a Korean restaurant” — much to the chagrin of “the very few Asian staffers” on the show.

The comment was later edited out of the Aug. 6 episode.

Union allegedly urged producers to report the incident to NBC’s human resources department — but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

The report also noted an episode in which Union took offense to a white contestant impersonating popular acts and people of color through quick costume changes. The contestant impersonated Beyoncé and emerged with black hands.

An internal investigation into the show was reportedly never fully completed but found no indication of systemic racism. Changes here made in the process of reporting to human resources, however.

