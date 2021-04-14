Sharon Osbourne to appear on Bill Maher's show after her exit from 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne will appear on Bill Maher's HBO show Friday night in her first interview since her tumultuous exit from "The Talk."

HBO confirmed her appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher" Wednesday in a press release. "This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with television personality and former host on CBS' 'The Talk,' Sharon Osbourne," the release said of the episode's lineup.

Osbourne departed the CBS daytime talk show on March 26 following an intense discussion about race, a subsequent internal investigation, and hiatus from air.

The former reality star "has decided to leave" the long-running daytime talk show, according to a statement from CBS and obtained by Fox News at the time.

SHARON OSBOURNE EXITS 'THE TALK'

The departure news came a few weeks after a heated exchange between Osbourne, 68, and co-host Sheryl Underwood, in which Osbourne expressed support for Piers Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," CBS' statement said.

It continued: "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

‘THE TALK’ RETURNS AFTER SHARON OSBOURNE EXIT, SHERYL UNDERWOOD CITES ‘PTSD’ FOLLOWING ON-AIR SPAT

On the March 10 episode, the co-hosts talked about Morgan's previous statements about Markle, which many have deemed racist. Osbourne clarified during the interview, however, that she did not agree with Morgan's opinions, but pressed Underwood to "educate" her about the racist undertones of his criticism of Markle, 39.

The former reality star would later claim that executives set her up for the damning conversation.

In their statement, CBS acknowledged that "network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

Osbourne has also since faced accusations of using racially insensitive language herself when former co-host Holly Robinson Peete said on Twitter that Osbourne called her "too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone." Osbourne has denied the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Talk" returned on Monday, April 12 with co-hosts Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.