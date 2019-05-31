Expand / Collapse search
Selma Blair
Published

Selma Blair fires back at claims of cultural appropriation for wearing a head wrap amid MS battle

By Chelsea Hirsch | New York Post
Selma Blair is firing back against critics who accused her of cultural appropriation after wearing a head wrap.

Blair, 46, first wore a wrap in a photo with Rachel Fleit, who has embraced her hair loss from alopecia.

“We have one answer to your bad hair days or NO hair days. #alopecia @rachelfleit … wraps! (oh, it’s been around for thousands of years…) . #rachelfleit #selma blair #glamour. #ediebeale inspiration pin. Maybe a little #normadesmond thrown in 🌟 #shoeclips,” she captioned a photo on Instagram.

After she received backlash, she posted a photo with her 7-year-old son Arthur. They both sported wraps in the snap.

“See. It’s a thing. 🤷‍♀️ of love. And warmth. #arthursaintbleick 🌟 #shineon,” she captioned it.

The “Legally Blonde” actress also responded to comments on her posts, writing: “This is not at all a Sikh turban or imitating one. And funnily enough, Sikhs absorb negativity, diffuse it. Tolerance. So none of these comments hurt. They may be not knowing what they write. A head wrap can be useful and beautiful in all cultures.”

“Covering one’s head is not appropriating anything but warmth and a wig alternative,” she responded to another critic.

“Scarves have been worn by all colors for ages. Relax. What do you want a woman with no hair to wear? Just an itchy wig? Why not tie your own scarf and bejewel it. I think it’s a pretty alternative.”

Blair has also been outspoken about her battle with MS.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.