Disney alum Demi Lovato flaunts newlywed glow in sizzling honeymoon photos

Demi Lovato is soaking up the sun with her husband.

The 32-year-old former Disney star posted a series of photos on her Instagram from her honeymoon in paradise, which featured more than a few shots of her in various swimsuits, intermixed with photos of her posing with her new husband, singer Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes.

In one of the photos, Lovato can be seen smiling at the camera while standing on a boat in a red bikini top and matching red cover-up skirt, accessorizing with black sunglasses. She can later be seen wearing the same bikini while posing for a photo in the ocean, this time pairing it with high-waisted bikini bottoms.

A few slides later, the actress gives the camera a sultry look as she poses in a black bikini with huts built above the ocean behind her. Another showed her in a strapless striped bikini.

Other photos showed the actress and Jutes at dinner, lounging on a boat, doing silly photos for the camera, cuddling in front of the ocean, doing watersports and kissing under a rainbow.

Jutes took to the comments section to share his love for the "Camp Rock" star, writing "I love u so much 🖤" and later, "Wifey 😘" Fans of the couple followed suit, also flooding the comments section with positivity.

"Awe you guys look amazing together🫶🏻🫶🏻🥹 So happy for you!!" one fan wrote. Another added, "You’re more beautiful and happier each day. I’m so proud of you!"

A third commenter wrote, "The way every outfit slayed."

Lovato and Jutes first met in the recording studio in January 2022 when the two began working together on her album, "Holy F---," and after almost two years of dating, they were engaged in December 2024, going on to tie the knot in May 2025.

During the reception following their ceremony in Santa Barbara, the lead singer of the Goo Goo Dolls, John Rzeznik, took the stage to perform the couple's favorite song, "Iris," for their first dance, with Lovato telling Vogue it was "surreal" and "a pinch-us moment."

Rzeznik wasn't the only celebrity to perform that night, as Lovato also shared with Vogue that Paris Hilton took over as the DJ for a portion of the night.

"[She] literally shook the dance floor with her DJ skills. And I mean the entire floor moved with her beats," she told the outlet.

