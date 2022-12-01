See Ray Liotta's final role in the inspired by real events movie 'Cocaine Bear'

Less than six months after Ray Liotta's untimely death, the "Goodfellas" actor is featured in a new trailer for the film "Cocaine Bear."

The movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is based on a true story from the 1980s where a black bear was found dead after ingesting a large amount of cocaine. Liotta plays drug smuggler Dentwood, according to Entertainment Weekly.

This was one of Liotta's last roles prior to his death in the Dominican Republic in May.

He had been out of the country filming the movie "Dangerous Waters" when he passed away in his sleep. He was 67 years old.

RAY LIOTTA'S FIANCÉE POSTS TRIBUTE TO THE LATE ACTOR ONE MONTH AFTER HIS DEATH

Within the trailer, Liotta can be seen saying to Alden Ehrenreich's character, Marty, "A lot of cocaine was lost. I need you to go and get it."

The origin story stems from Georgia in 1985, when investigators were searching on the ground for airborne contraband. Gary Garner of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated of the findings, "The bear got to it before we could, and he tore the duffel bag open, got him some cocaine and OD’d."

The movie is described as "an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converge in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine," per IMDb.

The film also stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, among many others. The release date for the movie is Feb. 24, 2023.

A cause of death for Liotta was never revealed. Prior to his passing, Liotta got engaged to his girlfriend, Jacy Nittolo, in December 2020.

On Thanksgiving, she shared a message to her Instagram that read in part, "I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable. I find it hard to breathe without him. Today and everyday I am so thankful for the memories he gave me."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.