Ray Liotta’s fiancée posts tribute to late actor one month after his death: 'I miss him every second'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ray Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, shared a somber update about life as of late with a tribute to the late actor posted on Instagram nearly one month after he died in his sleep while working on a movie in the Dominican Republic. Liotta was 67.

"It’s hard to believe a month has gone by," Nittolo wrote alongside a carousel of images of the couple. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day."

She added: "Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz, Jade & Joey."

Nittolo continued: "Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up.

"It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."

‘GOODFELLAS’ STAR RAY LIOTTA DEAD AT 67

Liotta — known for his iconic role as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" — died on May 26, and while no official cause of death has been released, no foul play is suspected in his death.

He was in the Dominican Republic filming the movie "Dangerous Waters." Nittolo was with him at the time of his death.

The couple first met through his daughter at a party, and became engaged around Christmas 2020 .

"Christmas wishes do come true," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post shared at the time. "I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

Days after his death, she shared her life had been "nothing but truly magical" alongside Liotta the last few years.

"Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever," she wrote on Instagram. "We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of."

RAY LIOTTA: A LOOK AT THE ‘GOODFELLAS’ STAR'S LIFE BEHIND THE CAMERA AND AS A HOLLYWOOD LEGEND

She added: "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement."

He started his career in Tinseltown in the 1980s. He skyrocketed to fame in "Goodfellas" when he portrayed a real-life mobster rising through the ranks of a crime family in Brooklyn, and went on to star in dozens of film and television projects, including "The Many Saints of Newark," "Hannibal," and "Shades of Blue," and worked with Johnny Depp in the 2001 movie "Blow."

Liotta received high praise for his role as the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in the classic ‘89 baseball film "Field of Dreams," which also starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan, and Burt Lancaster in his final film role.

He had a soft spot for the neo-noir, crime drama genre, and worked on "Narc," "Identity", "John Q." with Denzel Washington, "Powder Blue" with Patrick Swayze, and "Hero Wanted" with Cuba Gooding, Jr.

In 2011, Liotta worked with Channing Tatum and Al Pacino in "The Son of No One," and followed that up in 2012 with "Killing Them Softly" with Brad Pitt and James Gandolfini, "Wanderlust" with Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston, and "No Sudden Move" with Benicio del Toro, Don Cheadle, Jon Hamm and Brendan Fraser.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

His voice lives on in infamy as Tommy Vercetti on the 2002 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City game, and he narrated "Inside the Mafia" for the National Geographic Channel in 2004, in addition to the AMC docu-series "The Making of the Mob" in 2015.

Not only was Liotta known for his dozens of film roles, he left a mark on television, too. Liotta earned an Emmy Award in 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Charlie Metcalf on an episode of the medical drama "ER," and was nominated for multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards for various roles.

He portrayed Frank Sinatra in the television film "The Rat Pack" in 1998 and worked on five episodes of the historical "Texas Rising" miniseries in 2015.

His most notable television show was starring on the American crime drama "Shades of Blue" with Jennifer Lopez and Drea de Matteo, which ran for 36 episodes from 2016-18.

Liotta recently got back into mainstream acting with "The Many Saints of Newark," and was also a staple alongside Taron Egerton in the Apple TV+ series "Black Bird."

Martin Scorsese later shared his regret for not working with Liotta again following their "Goodfellas" success or telling the legendary actor how much his friendship truly meant to him before he died.

"We had many plans to work together again, but the timing was always off, or the project wasn’t quite right. I regret that now," Scorsese wrote.