Joey Lawrence says he's open to joining 'The Masked Singer'

Joey Lawrence teased how he would be open to taking his musical talents to the FOX singing competition series "The Masked Singer."

In an interview with FOX Television Stations, the "Melissa and Joey" star, 45, talked about how the judges have previously guessed his name when trying to identify the performer onstage.

"A lot of judges on there have thought it was me a lot in the first several seasons of that show, because I get pinged all the time ‘is that you — the gator?’ Or ‘they think you’re this’ or ‘they think you’re that,’" Lawrence teased. "If they asked me to do it, yeah, I would probably do that. That’d be kind of fun."

In this series, the singer's face and body are concealed in an elaborate costume and mask. Clues are presented to the judges and audience to help them guess who the celebrity is.

"It’s always fun to do that and have people guess and see if they can tell who it was," he continued. "Again, a lot of people have thought it was me up there, so it’d be fun to do it and they say, ‘Oh my God, we guessed you for five years.’"

Lawrence also spoke about his recently recorded single, "Turtle."

"It’s sort of this country-pop thing, inspired by the love of my life, who’s also my writing partner," Lawrence described.

The "Blossom" star wrote the song with his fiancee, actress Samantha Cope. Lawrence confirmed his engagement in an interview with Page Six . It's unclear when the two actors actually got engaged.

"When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans that we make," the "SWIM" star revealed to the outlet. "And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with."

Season 6 of "The Masked Singer" premieres on Sept. 22.