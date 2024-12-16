Jay-Z’s lawyer says sexual assault accusations are ‘demonstrably false’

Jay-Z's lawyer has continued to defend his client after he was named in a lawsuit, filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs, about a woman accusing the rap moguls of sexual assault when she was 13.

Alex Spiro spoke at Roc Nation's headquarters in New York on Dec. 16 and said that the accusations against Jay-Z are "provably, demonstrably false." Spiro referenced NBC News' recent interview with the unnamed Alabama woman admitting to making "some mistakes" when it came to recounting what happened at the 2000s VMA's after party.

Spiro wants to make it known that these inconsistencies "are not minor… If you look at the time, it’s not possible this could happen."

"I want to make sure this is clear: When people make up an account, whether intentionally or their mind is blank or something, they can always get that core part of the story right. They can just keep repeating it over and over and over again; this is what happened, that core part. But they’re always going to mess up the details. When something isn’t real, when something doesn’t happen, you’re going to get the details wrong because you weren’t really there," Spiro said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"[This was] not possible. It’s because this never happened," he added.

Spiro mentioned that his client, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, is "upset" over the situation.

"He’s upset that somebody would be allowed to do this, would be allowed to make a mockery of the system like this. He’s upset that this distracts and dissuades real victims from coming forward. He’s upset that his kids and family have to deal with this. And he should be upset," he said.

When Spiro was asked about Jay-Z's relationship with Combs, he said, "Mr. Carter has nothing to do with Mr. Combs’ case or Mr. Combs. They knew each other professionally for a number of years. Just like in all professions, people know each other. At music awards, they support each other. They go to the NBA All-Star Game, they support each other. That’s just how professions work. There is no closer association between any of them — that’s also a matter of fiction. That’s all that there is. He doesn’t know anything about the charges or allegations against him. He has nothing to do with that case and there’s nothing more to say."

And when mentioning Jane Doe's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, Spiro said, "This issue… is going to be dealt with."

On Friday, the Alabama woman, known as Jane Doe, sat down with NBC News and admitted to making "some mistakes" when recounting allegedly being sexually assaulted by two rap moguls 24 years ago.

"I have made some mistakes," the woman told the outlet. She maintains that the accusations she has made against Jay-Z are true.

One of the "mistakes" Jane Doe made was claiming her father picked her up after the alleged sexual assault, but he doesn't recall that, according to NBC News. The woman also claimed to have spoken to an unnamed celebrity at the after-party, where she claimed to have been sexually assaulted, but the celebrity has said that they weren't in New York at the time of the event, per the outlet.

The unidentified woman ended up at a VMAs afterparty after attempting to gain entry to the awards show at Radio City Music Hall, according to court documents.

On Friday, Jay-Z shared a statement with Fox News Digital and continued to shut down Jane Doe's claims against him.

"This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press," Jay-Z said, referring to one of the woman's attorneys, Buzbee. "True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon."

The lawsuit accuses Jay-Z and Diddy of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, Fox News Digital previously confirmed. Before Jay-Z was named, the rapper received a demand letter likely in an attempt to settle.

Buzbee shared a statement with NBC and maintained that he would continue to fight for his client.

"Jane Doe’s case was referred to our firm by another, who vetted it prior to sending it to us," he told the outlet in a statement. "Our client remains fiercely adamant that what she has stated is true, to the best of her memory. We will continue to vet her claims and collect corroborating data to the extent it exists. Because we have interrogated her intensely, she has even agreed to submit to a polygraph. I’ve never had a client suggest that before.

"In any event, we always do our best to vet each claim made, just as we did in this case. This has been extremely distressing for her, to the point she has experienced seizures and had to seek medical treatment due to the stress," Buzbee concluded.

In an emailed statement to The Associated Press Monday, Buzbee maintained the woman had been referred to him by another law firm and vetted by four attorneys from his firm.

"Courts exist to resolve factual disputes," Buzbee added. "Our client remains adamant about her claim."

The Associated Press contributed to this report