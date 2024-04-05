'Quiet on Set' directors say they were 'clear' with participants after Marc Summers' 'ambush' allegation

"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" co-directors are standing firm in saying they informed participants of what they were getting into.

Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday after the former "Double Dare" host Marc Summers claimed he was "ambushed" by the documentary directors.

"We are clear with each participant about the nature of our projects," Robertson and Schwartz said.

The co-directors' statement comes after Summers was a guest on "The Elvis Duran Show," where he alleged that he was not informed on the nature of the documentary prior to signing on.

"I got called by these folks saying they wanted to do a documentary on Nickelodeon," he said. Summers explained that he made positive comments about his time at the network before the co-directors pulled a "bait and switch" on him.

"They ambushed me," Summers said. "They never told me what this documentary was really about. And so, they showed me a video of something that I couldn’t believe was on Nickelodeon and I said, ‘Whoa, let’s stop the tape right here. What are we doing?'"

Summers said that's when the nature of the documentary was revealed – including allegations against Dan Schneider while he ran the network and Drake Bell detailing his sexual abuse from Brian Peck.

Peck was convicted of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16 in 2003. He spent 16 months in prison.

Summers decided to walk away from the documentary.

"I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying, ‘You’re totally out of the show’ and I went, great," he said. "Then, they called me about four weeks ago and said, ‘Well, you’re in it, but you’re only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff about Nickelodeon.'"

Summers said he was "lied" to and that the moment when he was "ambushed" on camera is in the documentary.

"What they didn’t tell me, and they lied to me about, was the fact that they put in the other thing where they had the camera on me when they ambushed me, so now we get into a whole situation about who’s unethical," he continued.

Summers said he "never met" Schneider because he "took over" Nickelodeon after his stint as host of "Double Dare" was over.

He explained that the only person he knew on the network at the time Schneider was there was comedian and actor Kenan Thompson.

When it came to the people mentioned in the documentary, Summers said he "never met any of them."

A fifth bonus episode of "Quiet on Set" releases Sunday, April 7, on ID.