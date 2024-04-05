Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Quiet on Set' directors say they were 'clear' with participants after Marc Summers' 'ambush' allegation

Marc Summers recently claimed he was 'ambushed' by the 'Quiet on Set' directors

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" co-directors are standing firm in saying they informed participants of what they were getting into.

Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday after the former "Double Dare" host Marc Summers claimed he was "ambushed" by the documentary directors.

"We are clear with each participant about the nature of our projects," Robertson and Schwartz said.

Marc Summers smiling

Marc Summers was the host of Nickelodeon's "Double Dare" from 1986 to 1993. (Getty Images)

The co-directors' statement comes after Summers was a guest on "The Elvis Duran Show," where he alleged that he was not informed on the nature of the documentary prior to signing on.

"I got called by these folks saying they wanted to do a documentary on Nickelodeon," he said. Summers explained that he made positive comments about his time at the network before the co-directors pulled a "bait and switch" on him.

Marc Summers onstage

Marc Summers accused the "Quiet on Set" directors of "ambushing" him while filming the bombshell documentary. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

"They ambushed me," Summers said. "They never told me what this documentary was really about. And so, they showed me a video of something that I couldn’t believe was on Nickelodeon and I said, ‘Whoa, let’s stop the tape right here. What are we doing?'"

Summers said that's when the nature of the documentary was revealed – including allegations against Dan Schneider while he ran the network and Drake Bell detailing his sexual abuse from Brian Peck.

Peck was convicted of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16 in 2003. He spent 16 months in prison.

Dan Schneider

Summers claimed that he "never met" showrunner Dan Schneider, who faced allegations in the "Quiet on Set" documentary. (Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"Quiet on Set" The Dark Side of Kids TV"

"Quiet on Set" The Dark Side of Kids TV" documentary was released in March. (Warner Bros Discovery)

Summers decided to walk away from the documentary.

"I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying, ‘You’re totally out of the show’ and I went, great," he said. "Then, they called me about four weeks ago and said, ‘Well, you’re in it, but you’re only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff about Nickelodeon.'"

Summers said he was "lied" to and that the moment when he was "ambushed" on camera is in the documentary.

Drake Bell poses for cameras at a red carpet event.

"Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell detailed the sexual assault he was a victim to during his time with the network. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Brian Peck holds a doll at comic convention

Brian Peck was convicted of a lewd act against a child and oral copulation of a person under 16 in 2003. He spent 16 months in prison. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

"What they didn’t tell me, and they lied to me about, was the fact that they put in the other thing where they had the camera on me when they ambushed me, so now we get into a whole situation about who’s unethical," he continued.

Summers said he "never met" Schneider because he "took over" Nickelodeon after his stint as host of "Double Dare" was over.

He explained that the only person he knew on the network at the time Schneider was there was comedian and actor Kenan Thompson.

Kenan Thompson

Summers said the only person he knew at Nickelodeon during Dan Schneider's reign was Kenan Thompson. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

When it came to the people mentioned in the documentary, Summers said he "never met any of them."

A fifth bonus episode of "Quiet on Set" releases Sunday, April 7, on ID.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

