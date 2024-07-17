'SNL' star Colin Jost explains why wife Scarlett Johansson's kissing scenes do not make him jealous

Colin Jost does not get jealous when he sees his wife, Scarlett Johansson, kiss her male co-stars on-screen.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jost explained that watching a previous montage of Johansson kissing her male co-stars allowed him to be at ease while seeing her kissing scenes with Channing Tatum in their new film, "Fly Me to the Moon."

"When Scarlett won the American Cinematheque Award, we were there and one of the things that night was a whole montage of kisses," Jost told the outlet. "I was like: 'OK, there you go. I’m glad someone put it together in one package.'"

The "Saturday Night Live" star noted that if he did get jealous seeing Johansson and Tatum kiss on the big screen, he'd "be in trouble."

Both Jost and Johansson spoke to the outlet about the newly released film in which the comedian makes a cameo appearance. When the New York Times told Jost that his wife considers their relationship to be "a delicate ecosystem," he replied, "She was just filming ‘Jurassic Park,’ so she’s thinking of everything in terms of delicate ecosystems."

Johansson and Tatum star in "Fly Me to the Moon," a film based on the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. According to Jost, his wife does "normal stuff" when she is not on a movie set.

"She goes to the supermarket. She’s just very good at wearing a hat, and she keeps moving," he explained. "She is able to stay a little under the radar, but she’s able to do all these everyday things and enjoy them, too."

Colin emphasized that Johansson is "a great mom."

Johansson and Jost, a comedian and writer best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live," tied the knot in October 2020. In August 2021, the couple welcomed their first son, Cosmo.

The Marvel actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Dauriac and Johansson share a 6-year-old daughter, Rose. This is Jost's first marriage.

Johansson previously gushed about Jost's marriage proposal. "He did [do it in a romantic way. He killed it," she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. "It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that ["Saturday Night Live"] news desk he's hiding."

"He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic," the actress added. "I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it's still, it's a beautiful moment. It was very personal. It was a very special moment, and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing."