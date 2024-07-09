Scarlett Johansson jokes that prenup requires husband Colin Jost to appear in all her films

Scarlett Johansson fans could be seeing a lot more of husband Colin Jost in the future.

On Monday night's episode of "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Johannson joked that her husband made a cameo appearance in her upcoming movie, "Fly Me to the Moon," because it was written in the prenup.

"Greg Berlanti was our director … [he’s] a huge fan of Colin’s," Johansson began. "Colin … I think he had to do it ’cause it’s, like, in our prenuptial agreement."

SCARLETT JOHANSSON AND COLIN JOST WALK THE OSCARS 2020 RED CARPET TOGETHER

Johansson jokingly added, "If I ask him to do something, he has to be there to support me. He has to be in every one of my films."

Johansson and Jost, a comedian and writer best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live," tied the knot in October 2020. In August 2021, the couple welcomed their first son, Cosmo.

The Marvel actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. Dauriac and Johansson share a 6-year-old daughter, Rose. This is Jost's first marriage.

Johansson previously gushed about Jost's marriage proposal. "He did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it," she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019. "It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He's got a lot behind that ["Saturday Night Live"] news desk he's hiding."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic," Johansson added. "I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it's still, it's a beautiful moment. It was very personal. It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it's a lovely, special thing."

During her appearance on "The Tonight Show," Johansson admitted that she sometimes turns to Jost to help her with her lines for films – but it does not always work out as planned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I run lines with him," Johansson said of her husband. "Which is great … you’d think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out. You learn your lines for tomorrow or whatever. He does, like, real serious … he really commits to the line reading."

She continued, "It’s not always the performance I want it to be. I’m just like, ‘Say the lines!’ Big dramatic pauses. He gets really into it. I’m like, ‘I can’t focus. Forget it. I’ll just learn them myself.’"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Johansson and Channing Tatum star in "Fly Me to the Moon," – a film based on the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

"Fly Me to the Moon" debuts in theaters on July 12.