'Saved by the Bell's' Mark-Paul Gosselaar says he had 'undeniable chemistry' with Leah Remini

Mark-Paul Gosselaar has not forgotten the time he and Leah Remini were each other’s love interest in "Saved by the Bell."

Gosselaar, 47, and Remini, 51, went down memory lane when they discussed their time on the American sitcom during an interview on Gosselaar’s "Zack to the Future" podcast.

Within a six-episode arc in season three, Remini played the role of Stacey Carosi, Gosselaar’s onscreen love interest at the Malibu Sands Beach Resort. Gosselaar maintained his leading role as Zack Morris.

"There is an undeniable chemistry between you and I," Gosselaar said on the Wednesday episode. "Those are real kisses."

He went on to note that the kisses he shared with Remini in that short arc were not like the ones he shared with his co-star Tiffani Thiessen, who played the role of Kelly Kapowski – Zack’s main love interest.

"There’s not a single person that Zack comes into contact with, in my opinion, that has the chemistry that you and I had," Gosselaar told Remini. "The audience is really into us. They really, really loved seeing Zack and Stacey together."

Remini agreed that their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, and from her perspective, it stemmed from the fact that the pair actually enjoyed each other’s company.

"We liked each other. We got along, we laughed, we had a good time," Remini shared. "I don't know if you remember that, but there was never any weirdness between us."

Although the pair got along onscreen, they both admitted that they were intimidated by each other.

Gosselaar said he was intimidated because he knew Remini was a "fierce person from Brooklyn" based on her previous work. Remini being four years his senior was another aspect that made him feel slightly self-conscious.

Remini admitted she was also concerned about her age compared to the rest of the cast.

"I was petrified. I was like: ‘Oh, I’m not going to be this kid’s type. Is he going to be disappointed that they cast me? Tiffani-Amber Thiessen is so gorgeous,'" Remini said. "She was like the Little Mermaid to me. And I was just in awe of her face."

She added: "I just felt old and not pretty. Every time I put that skirt on, I was like: ‘Oh my God. I look so dorky.’ I was intimidated by you guys."

While Remini and Gosselaar’s onscreen relationship remains a fan favorite for some "Saved by the Bell" fans, they noted the romance stayed between Stacey and Zack and never worked its way off-screen.

Remini has been married to her husband, actor and producer Angelo Pagan, since 2003, while Gosselaar has been married to advertising executive Catriona McGinn since 2012.