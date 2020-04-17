Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

San Diego Comic-Con canceled due to coronavirus

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 17Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they are planning for the festival to return in July 2021.

The annual confab was scheduled to take place from July 23 through July 26 in and around the San Diego Convention Center. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he was not optimistic about a return of “mass gatherings” for things such as sporting events, concerts and fairs in 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

(L-R) President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, director Chloe Zhao, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Angelina Jolie of Marvel Studios' 'The Eternals' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019.

(L-R) President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, director Chloe Zhao, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Angelina Jolie of Marvel Studios' 'The Eternals' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019. (Getty)

“Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year,” organizers said in a statement Friday.

Comic-Con attracts more than 135,000 people -- often elaborately costumed -- to the Gaslamp District every year for the comic book convention that last year celebrated its 50th anniversary. Social distancing would be difficult to manage at the convention, which is infamous for its long lines and crowded rooms. It is not uncommon for thousands of people to gather in a single room for a panel discussion, and the exhibit hall is usually jampacked with people perusing the merchandise.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

Director Taika Waititi passes the hammer to Natalie Portman as they announce "Thor 4: Love and Thunder" at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2019. Portman was previously believed to be done with the Marvel franchise.

Director Taika Waititi passes the hammer to Natalie Portman as they announce "Thor 4: Love and Thunder" at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, 2019. Portman was previously believed to be done with the Marvel franchise. (Getty)

The convention center is also currently being used as a temporary homeless shelter as a measure to help curb the spread of the virus.

In March, Comic-Con organizers postponed its smaller Anaheim, Calif.-based event WonderCon, which had been set to take place in mid-April. A version of the event took place online instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Comic-Con organizers were slow to make any official decisions regarding their largest event, which is a huge money-maker for the restaurants and hotels of San Diego, and an important promotional stop for Hollywood television and films. The event is estimated to generate over $147 million for the local economy each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.